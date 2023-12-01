Coinbase Stock to Triple in 2023 After Company Survives Crypto Chaos

(Bloomberg) — The 62% rally in Coinbase Global Inc. shares this month is highlighting Wall Street’s excitement around the largest U.S. crypto exchange.

In the shadow of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried fraud conviction and Binance Holdings Ltd.’s disclosures, traders are rushing to buy shares in Coinbase in hopes that it will see an influx of trading – especially if officials approve exchange-traded funds. Bitcoins that are targeted.

That helped the stock more than triple in 2023, with November’s gains — which also played out in this month’s pan-market rally — adding another $12 billion to the company’s market value. Shares have risen the most this month since January, each surpassing $120 and trading above the average analyst price target of about $84.

“As a public company, Coinbase is in a better position today than at any other point,” said John Todaro, analyst at Needham & Co. He said 2022 and 2023 were going to be “shaking years” for the industry. “Those who survived will come out stronger. And Coinbase is the one that survived.”

Momentum behind Coinbase has been growing this year due to the clarity brought by competitors’ legal calculations. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is also getting closer to giving the green light to a US-listed Bitcoin ETF, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting approval as early as January. Bitcoin is up nearly 130% so far in 2023, including a nearly 9% surge in November.

For traders, these are all reasons for optimism after the company posted seven consecutive quarters of losses. Investors who bet on Coinbase shares took paper losses of $1.3 billion over the past 30 days, according to data from S3 Partners LLC.

Earlier in the month, jurors in New York found Bankman-Fried guilty of engaging in massive fraud related to the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange. Then last week, Binance settled a major dispute with the US Justice Department, agreeing to pay a $4.3 billion fine after Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao stepped down.

According to Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Owen Lau, however, the good thing is that Binance has been able to continue operating, removing a hurdle for crypto and providing a positive boon for Coinbase.

“The healthy growth of the industry is a positive for Coinbase, and not a sudden exit of big players,” he wrote in a recent note. “This agreement will likely maintain a higher compliance standard for crypto exchanges, and force major players to invest in internal controls and make better disclosures.”

From here, the question is whether the bulls can maintain the momentum. More than 40% of Wall Street analysts covering the company have a hold-equivalent rating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC sold more than 30,000 shares of Coinbase last month and more than 1.5 million shares in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to the filing. Ark is still the fourth largest holder of Coinbase shares.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if crypto gets a little relief,” said Needham’s Todaro, who has a buy rating and a $120 price target for Coinbase. “But overall, we are still in the early innings of what feels like a new bullish cycle.”

