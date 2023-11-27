Coinbase stock is up 18% in a week, CEO Brian Armstrong says Binance deal closes 'that chapter in the history of crypto'

After the US federal government struck a $4.3 billion settlement with Binance on Tuesday, another exchange is looking to make a comeback as the king of crypto: Coinbase.

Shares of the U.S.-based exchange are up about 18% over the past week, from about $100 to about $118 as of Monday morning. “We recently experienced a moment with the enforcement action against Binance that allowed us to turn the page on that and end that chapter of the history of crypto,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC in London. “Expects to close.” ,

He added: “Creating a company overseas, bypassing regulation, it won’t work.”

Armstrong’s comments and Coinbase’s stock price surge come as enforcement action against Binance has determined that CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao must step down and plead guilty to US federal charges, allowing Armstrong This will open up an opportunity for the firm to gain market share.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase has long marketed itself as crypto’s “good guy,” working happily with US regulators and resisting the temptation to list flash-in-the-pan cryptocurrencies. What regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission consider unregistered securities.

In 2017, Zhao, who had stints as a programmer for the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Bloomberg Trading, launched Binance and sharply cut into Coinbase’s brief market dominance following the collapse of Mt. Gox, which once housed bitcoin trading. There was an exchange for.

With an undisclosed headquarters and a desire to avoid regulatory restrictions, according to U.S. officials, Zhao rapidly grew Binance into a crypto titan that, by most measures, offers simple buying and selling of cryptocurrencies as well as more complex financial services. Dominated the appliances market. Built on top of crypto prices.

Once an exchange, Coinbase suddenly found itself flatlined and soon instituted new policies to speed up the vetting process for listing new cryptocurrencies, including the infamous, dog-inspired Dogecoin.

In 2023, repeated regulatory actions in the US and abroad crippled Binance. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance in March, and the SEC filed a lawsuit in June. Amid the ongoing lawsuits, Zhao’s exchange has seen its market share decline.

However, Coinbase is not immune to legal trouble. In June, a day after suing Zhao and Binance, the SEC sued Armstrong’s exchange, the lawsuit which is currently ongoing.

“We feel very good about our case with the SEC and our prospects there,” Armstrong told CNBC. “Regardless of the outcome, it’s going to help us in our goal of achieving regulatory clarity.”

Source: fortune.com