Coinbase rules out India hiring: A new chapter in tech, product innovation - Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN)

After facing the closure of services in its Indian operations and several rounds of layoffs that are expected to continue in 2022 through 2023, the global crypto exchange, Coinbase Global Inc COIN has now hinted at hiring for its product and technology roles in India.

What happened: Moneycontrol reported that Coinbase is looking to fill various key product and technology positions, primarily in the southern Indian cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Regulatory pressure and closure of services (from October 2023) are the recent challenges faced by the exchange.

The positions are available for remote work, and Coinbase has indicated about 30 open positions on LinkedIn over the past three weeks. The company’s website also highlights around 14 vacancies in India.

“Coinbase suddenly started hiring for product and technical roles over the past month. Crypto companies like Coinbase and Gemini are working on setting up tech talent hubs in India,” an unidentified person told Moneycontrol.

The move comes after Coinbase planned significant layoffs in 2022, laying off approximately 950 employees in January 2023. The global crypto exchange faced difficulties due to India imposing substantial taxes on cryptocurrency profits within the country as well as hurdles in UPI-based facility. Transactions to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on the platform.

India in focus: Amid the broader cryptocurrency rally, crypto companies like Coinbase and Gemini are looking to take advantage of India’s cost-effective engineering workforce. In late September 2023, crypto exchange Gemini announced a $24 million investment to expand its Indian operations over the next two years.

With a workforce of over 70 employees, Gemini’s India office is looking to hire software engineers, technical product managers and professionals in people operations and talent acquisition, finance, support and compliance roles.

