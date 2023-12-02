The largest US-based crypto exchange experienced a three-fold increase in law enforcement requests in the current year compared to 2020, its latest transparency report revealed.

The total number of requests during the reporting period was 13,079, an increase of approximately 6% compared to the previous year. Notably, the United States maintained its position as the leading country in both 2022 and 2023, with a slight increase in the number of requests in 2023.

Coinbase sees spike in agency requests

Of the 13,079 requests made to Coinbase between Q4 2022 and Q3 2023, four countries – the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain – accounted for nearly three-quarters, or 73%, of the entire amount.

The United States led with 5,686 requests, a significant increase from 5,304 the previous year, 90.4% of which came from criminal enforcement agencies. Germany took second place with 1,906 and overtook the United Kingdom, which saw a slight decline to 1,401 requests.

Spain is in fourth place with 732 requests. Australia emerged in sixth place with a notable increase of 262% in requests to Coinbase, reaching 453. Ukraine saw a more than threefold increase, while requests from Portugal more than doubled, although these countries did not make the top 15.

Meanwhile, France also saw a significant increase in requests, from 351 in 2022 to 535 in 2023.

It is important to note that these requests from government agencies and law enforcement in connection with civil, criminal or other investigative matters include subpoenas, court orders, search warrants and other formal legal processes. Coinbase stressed its obligation to respond to these requests where lawful under financial regulations and other relevant laws.

Coinbase further said that it may oppose government and law enforcement requests, and that the decision to do so will depend on the specific details of each request. In certain situations, the Exchange reserves the option to request a government or law enforcement agency to refine or limit the scope of their investigation.

The latest development follows a global trend where law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to combat crypto-related criminal activities. Many of these agencies are strengthening their investigative units to keep an eye on potentially illegal digital asset transactions.

Harsh conditions fail to stop Coinbase

Earlier this year, Coinbase announced its decision to double down on expansion and currently has a network of 245,000 ecosystem partners spanning over 100 countries. However, the San Francisco-based crypto giant was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing it of selling unregistered securities. In response, Coinbase challenged the SEC’s jurisdiction in a court filing in October.

Despite back-to-back regulatory setbacks, Coinbase outperformed its revenue forecasts, disclosing $674 million in the third quarter, which exceeded analysts’ previous predictions. There was an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period last year.

Coinbase’s recently launched Base has become one of Ethereum’s leading layer-2 networks, competing with already established names like Arbitrum and Optimism.

In November, the company unveiled a new update to its Coinbase Commerce offering, based on its recently introduced open-source onchain payments protocol. The main objective of this update is to provide instant settlements, minimal fees and comprehensive asset support to enhance the overall payments experience to merchants and customers.

