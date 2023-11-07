November 7, 2023
Coinbase removes the reins on Bitcoin SV: what's next?


  • Coinbase has announced the planned liquidation of BSV.
  • BSV continued to trade in the $48 price range.

It appears that Bitcoin SV [BSV] Has reached the end of his journey on Coinbase. According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 6, Coinbase has officially announced the cessation of support for Bitcoin SV.

According to the letter from Coinbase, this change will take effect on January 9, 2024. After the stated date, all BSV holdings will be liquidated. Additionally, BSV assets will be converted into backed assets on the exchange.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Coinbase has taken significant action against BSV. A few years ago, they removed it from their platform. But Coinbase is not the only major exchange to do so.

In 2019, Binance [BNB]One of the world’s largest exchanges also delisted the asset. These actions were primarily motivated by security concerns that had arisen in the past.

In particular, security concerns have arisen from more than 51% of the attacks on the BSV network, which enable malicious actors to manipulate block verification in their favor.

How Bitcoin SV reacted

AMBCrypto’s investigation of Bitcoin SV on Sentiment revealed a slight increase in volume following recent developments. At the time of writing, Bitcoin SV trading volume stood at approximately $52 million after increasing by 20% in 24 hours.

A look at the daily time-frame chart of Bitcoin SV shows that recent developments have had a minimal impact on its price. At the time of writing, it was trading at around $48, representing a slight decline of more than 1%.

Is your portfolio green? View BSV Profit Calculator

The chart further indicated that its price range has held in place over the past few days.

Source: Trading View

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the charts suggested a continuation of the uptrend at press time. However, it is worth noting that the RSI displayed downtrend signals, indicating a possible weakening of the bullish trend for BSV.

Source: ambcrypto.com



