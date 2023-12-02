After cryptocurrency exchange Binance reached a multibillion-dollar settlement with United States regulators last week, an on-chain data analytics firm reported an increase in Coinbase’s market share.

On November 21, Binance and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) reached a $4.3 billion settlement settling anti-money laundering charges.

However, according to research firm Kaiko Research, other crypto exchanges have seen their market share increase due to legal challenges.

The firm recently published a report that indicates that during the European trading day, outside of regular United States trading hours, Coinbase saw its trading volumes increase:

“Coinbase shares rose the most outside of US trading hours (14-22 UTC), instead rising at the start of the trading day in Europe and Central and East Asia.”

Meanwhile, Bybit is reportedly seeing significant changes throughout the day.

“Bybit is the immediate standout winner, gaining market share every single hour and growing more than 20% in 16 out of 24 hours,” the report said.

Percentage change in BTC market share. Source: Kaiko Research

However, despite facing legal challenges, Binance has reportedly maintained its liquidity across all cryptocurrencies:

“Despite Coinbase’s volume share increasing, Binance remains the leader in liquidity for both BTC and altcoins,” the report said.

Meanwhile, some industry leaders believe that Binance’s settlement with the DoJ is positive for the crypto community.

Cointelegraph recently reported that Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz believes the recent legal action against Binance is positive for the entire crypto industry.

“I think they are risk-averse in many ways. People were worried about dealing with Binance. There is very little to worry about now,” he said.

In recent news, Cointelegraph reported that Coinbase shares have hit an 18-month high following Binance’s legal troubles.

On Nov. 27, Coinbase closed at $119.77, its highest level since May 2022, when it closed at $114.25, according to Trading View data.

