November 7, 2023
Coinbase is reportedly blocked in Kazakhstan for violating new crypto laws


Coinbase has been blocked in Kazakhstan for reportedly violating new laws governing digital assets in the country.

According to local media outlet Kursiv, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information has officially confirmed that access to the Coinbase website has been restricted within the country’s borders.

According to the ministry’s statement to Cursive, “[translated] The Information Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Informatics received a request from the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan with a request to block the Internet resource www.coinbase.com, which violates paragraph 5 of Article 11. “Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On Digital Assets in the Republic of Kazakhstan’.”

Clause 5 of Article 11 of the Law on “Digital Assets” prohibits the issuance, circulation and trading of digital currencies, as well as the activities of crypto exchanges carrying out transactions in such assets outside the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

The Ministry of Digital Development accused Coinbase of not complying with these regulations and sent a request to internet service providers in the country to block the website.

“Coinbase was blocked under the provisions of the Communications Decency Act, which stipulates the obligation of providers to limit access to sites containing restricted information,” reports Cursive.

The incident highlights Kazakhstan’s stringent approach to regulating cryptocurrencies and exchanges within its jurisdiction. The country enacted digital assets legislation earlier this year and established licensing policies for crypto trading platforms after seeing a surge in mining activities following China’s ban. However, the licensing mandate has put global exchanges like Coinbase in a difficult position.

Coinbase has not yet issued an official statement addressing this development in Kazakhstan. It is unclear whether the company was formally offering services in the country before the block.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

