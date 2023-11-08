Coinbase Driving Solana Bull Run: Will SOL 2X Hit $80?

Looking at the price action in the weekly charts, Solana (SOL) is one of the top performers. According to kaikoNet purchases of SOL, measured through cumulative volume delta (CVD), were led by Coinbase, one of the most active cryptocurrency exchanges over the past few trading weeks. For example, since October 18, the blockchain analytics platform notes that 2.2 million SOL have been purchased, an indicator of growing demand as the broader crypto market melts.

Coinbase leads Solana buying wave

Coinbase is at the forefront of the wave of buying pressure, with over 2.2 million SOL purchased. However, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by client count, Binance, is far behind. Nearly 2 million SOL have been purchased via Binance since October 18, highlighting the exchange’s role in providing liquidity to SOL. Nevertheless, the specific drivers forcing users to choose Coinbase instead of Binance could not be determined.

At the same time, the demand for SOL on Kraken is increasing. Nevertheless, demand for SOL has been weak on Bybit, Upbit and OKEx over the same period. Could not ascertain why the trajectory is moving lower on these exchanges. However, it is clear that all these exchanges allow derivatives trading of many assets including SOL.

At the time of writing on November 7, SOL is a top 10 coin by market cap. Ranked seventh on the leaderboard, Solana has overtaken Cardano, Dogecoin, and Tron, consolidating its position given the gap of more than $7 billion between the seventh and eighth projects in the market cap ranking.

CVD measures the difference between buying and selling volumes over a period. The tool can be used to identify trends. While rising, the uptrend may be continuing while falling CVD indicates otherwise.

SOL is trending to new 2023 highs: will the uptrend continue?

At the spot level, SOL is also trading at around $43, which is trending towards a near 2023 high after breaking the $32 resistance level in late October. Given the increasing interest in Solana, the bullish trend may continue. Looking at the candlestick arrangement in the weekly charts, this could push the coin 2X to $80, which is a key resistance.

This demand is mainly due to improving investor confidence and the decision by Solana Labs to introduce new features and form strategic partnerships, drawing more capital into SOL. Rising CVD could indicate that institutions may be eyeing SOL, aiming to ride the uptrend.

On November 6, FTX Estate transferred 750,000 SOL to Binance and Kraken. Although it could not be verified that they sold, SOL prices pulled back from recent highs. FTX, the defunct crypto exchange, controls more than $1.1 billion worth of SOL, and the estate manager has been slowly selling the coin and other crypto assets to repay creditors.

