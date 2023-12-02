Coinbase (COIN) surged 250% – this is why it is outperforming BTC and ETH

Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) have declined in recent weeks, underscoring its positive performance in 2023. While the recent resurgence in exchange shares coincides with a climate change in the general cryptocurrency market, the latest price data shows that COIN may actually be outperforming the market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, since the beginning of the year. .

Here’s Why Coinbase (COIN) Is Up 250% in 2023

A recent report from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock revealed that COIN is one of the crypto-related stocks enjoying an overall positive trend in the cryptocurrency sector. This positive momentum recently pushed the Nasdaq-listed Coinbase stock price to an 18-month high of nearly $115.

$coin It has surged nearly 250% this year, outpacing Bitcoin and Ether’s gains of 130% and 75% respectively. A major factor driving Coinbase’s valuation is its trading volume, with Q4 volume already surpassing last quarter’s figures in less than a month. pic.twitter.com/71yl38jyeK -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 1 December 2023

According to data from IntoTheBlock, the value of COIN shares has increased by more than 60% over the past three months. A look at the broader price chart shows that the stock is up nearly 250% year-to-date (YTD), outperforming Bitcoin and Ether’s YTD increases of 130% and 75%, respectively. Is.

In its report, the crypto analytics firm highlighted that one of the key factors behind Coinbase’s rising valuation is likely to be its trading volume. Notably, the company’s trading volume in the fourth quarter has already surpassed the figures recorded in the third quarter, although the current quarter is still December.

Additionally, IntoTheBlock cited the recovering market cap of the USDC stablecoin as one of the potential factors driving Coinbase’s valuation. The continued adoption of the Coinbase-incubated Ethereum Layer 2 network base was also mentioned as another possible reason behind the rising price of COIN.

Meanwhile, Binance’s troubles in the United States have also benefited its biggest rival Coinbase to some extent. Last week, the world’s largest exchange pleaded guilty to violating anti-money laundering policies in the US, leading to a $4.3 billion fine and the resignation of founder Changpeng (CZ) Zhao.

As of the close of trading on Friday, December 1, the price of COIN was $133.76, representing an increase of 7.25% in a single day.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price

According to coingeco dataBitcoin and Ethereum prices are currently at $38,744 and $2,090 respectively. Ether’s price has seen no significant changes in the past week, while Bitcoin has increased by more than 2.5% over the past seven days.

With market caps of $757 billion and $250 billion, Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain their positions as the largest cryptocurrencies in the market.

Coinbase (COIN) price continues to rise on the daily time frame. Source: COIN charts on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com