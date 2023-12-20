Coinbase CEO responds to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's crypto ban suggestion

There is a difference by a mile between the views of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon and Coinbase (COIN) co-founder Brian Armstrong on digital assets.

Perhaps this shouldn’t be such a big shock considering their places of employment.

Dimon told lawmakers earlier this month that he would defund crypto if he had the power to do so.

“I have always been deeply opposed to crypto, Bitcoin, etc.,” Dimon said in response to a question from Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a Senate hearing.

Dimon was referencing the alleged use of crypto by terrorists, drug traffickers, and rogue countries.

Dimon added, “If I were the government, I would shut it down.”

Suffice it to say, Armstrong, the last big name standing in crypto, sees things differently – and was taken aback by Dimon’s comment.

When Armstrong was asked on Yahoo Finance Live whether he thought the government would take Dimon’s proposed ban seriously, he said, “No, I don’t think it’s serious.” Armstrong published his 2024 vision for the crypto industry in a blog post on Coinbase today.

Armstrong pointed out that millions of Americans are using crypto to diversify their investments, which is one reason why lawmakers are unlikely to shut down crypto. He also believes that approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is imminent, which would be further validation of crypto as an alternative investment.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong speaks during the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on June 7, 2023 in New York City. (Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters) (Reuters/Reuters)

“It’s really strange because although Jamie Dimon’s comments were a little surprising, internally at JPMorgan, they are actually pursuing a number of projects working on blockchain and crypto technology,” Armstrong said. “So they’re such a big organization, I think sometimes the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.”

JPMorgan declined to comment. The banking giant owns JPM Coin, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, which is used to transfer money between customers across borders. It has also developed Onyx, a blockchain-based platform for payments.

Both top executives can probably agree that crypto has caught fire again after bad actors like FTX and Binance were kicked out of the system.

The price of Bitcoin has increased by more than 150% since the beginning of January.

Additionally, the total market capitalization of all crypto assets as measured by CoinGecko has nearly doubled in the past year, to more than $1.6 trillion. Coinbase’s share price has more than quadrupled during the same period, according to Yahoo Finance data.

