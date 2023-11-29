Coinbase CEO lauds Canadian crypto regulatory framework

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently highlighted the effectiveness of Canadian crypto regulations. Speaking in a fireside chat in Toronto, Armstrong praised Canada’s streamlined regulatory approach, which contrasts with the more complex landscape in the United States. His praise comes as Coinbase, a significant crypto player, enters the Canadian market.

Canada’s regulatory edge

Treating cryptocurrency as a security, the Canadian system demands compliance with strict investor protections. This approach led to significant exchanges like FTX and Binance exiting the Canadian market, reflecting the country’s firm stance on unregistered crypto exchanges. Armstrong noted Canada’s more explicit guidelines in this emerging industry as a point of superiority over American regulatory methods.

Coinbase’s Canadian chapter

Coinbase officially launched operations in Canada in August after agreeing to regulatory undertakings in March. This expansion includes a partnership with Interac, enhancing the experience for Canadian users by enabling e-transfer capabilities and withdrawals of Canadian dollars. The move reflects Canada’s substantial interest in cryptocurrencies, with a 2022 survey indicating that 31% of Canadians plan to hold crypto assets within the year.

Armstrong’s vision for the future of crypto

Armstrong envisions a future where crypto will play a key role in payments, stressing the need to reduce transaction delays. He has set an ambitious goal for his team to reduce transaction times to less than one second. This focus on efficiency is part of a broader vision where NFTs move beyond their current role as collectible art, and become tools for direct fan-artist engagement.

Furthermore, Armstrong predicts the integration of crypto wallets and internet browsers, streamlining online crypto transactions. This integration suggests a future where traditional payment methods, such as credit cards, may be secondary to Internet-native crypto payments.

Source: coingape.com