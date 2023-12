Summary

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong argued in an interview with Decrypt that in the future, autonomous AI “agents” will conduct transactions using cryptocurrencies.

“There will be more and more AI agents in the future, which are basically bots trying to perform different tasks in the world,” Armstrong said.

Those agents will be required to conduct transactions for payment for services. “It’s hard to imagine a world where different AI agents pay each other through Visa or something like that,” Armstrong said. He said they would likely use “native digital currencies like cryptocurrencies.”

Armstrong also suggested that “the intersection where AI and cryptocurrency can come together” could give rise to other use cases, such as establishing the provenance of information.

“In a world of misinformation generated by LLM, or images or videos of people that can spread virally even if they are not real, I think there is a role for cryptocurrencies,” Armstrong said. He suggested that videos, images and articles could be cryptographically signed with publishers’ naming services or ENS handles, verifying that they come from an authentic source such as a recognized author or news organization.

According to Armstrong, Coinbase is already using artificial intelligence tools in areas such as fraud prevention, customer support, and other internal services. “We use things like Copilot, which helps our developers write code,” Armstrong said. He said its use saves Coinbase engineers an average of an hour a day.

According to him, artificial intelligence has a variety of potential uses, including “user interface design and even some forecasting; From a financial perspective, FP&A functions can integrate it.”

future of cryptocurrency

Armstrong also highlighted some areas of cryptocurrency where Coinbase expects to profit in the coming year, including payments. “We’ve seen some enabling technologies coming together: stablecoins, layer 2 solutions like Base, which I think are going to make payments increasingly viable,” he said, pointing to a “spark” of activity in the markets. ” Emerging like Africa.

Decentralized social networks are also “exciting,” Armstrong said. “Now that we have a decentralized identity with ENS, we can start building a follower graph […] “You can start creating an NFT by summarizing every post a person makes, whether it’s text, images, or videos.”

A number of decentralized social media projects have launched in the past year amid highly publicized fights with legacy Twitter platforms, including Bluesky, Nostra, Friend.Tech, and Lens Protocol.

Armstrong said stablecoins, DeFi and NFTs “have a long way to go,” but they could “help usher in the next wave of crypto adoption,” along with payments and decentralized social media. “Each of them already have tens of billions of dollars locked up, so they are not entirely new. But how do we get 100 million or a billion people to use them every day?”

