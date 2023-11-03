Coinbase beats third-quarter revenue expectations, reports $674 million earnings

Coinbase beat its revenue estimates by reporting $674 million in the third quarter, surpassing analysts’ earlier estimates. The figure increased 14.2% year-on-year but declined 4.8% quarter-on-quarter.

During the same period, the San Francisco-based crypto giant generated $288.6 million in transaction revenue and $334.4 million in services and subscription revenue. On the other hand, the net loss was $2 million.

Coinbase’s Q3 earnings report

According to the earnings statement, Coinbase had more than $5.5 billion in assets on its balance sheet, representing a quarterly increase of $20 million. In this context, USD resources include cash, cash equivalents, USDC, and any excess funds in custodial accounts.

Like the previous quarter, in the consumer segment, advanced trading volumes declined significantly compared to ordinary trading volumes. Coinbase attributed the decrease to low market volatility.

Coinbase’s Q3 total transaction revenue was $289 million, representing a 12% decline from the previous quarter. This decrease in transaction revenues was primarily the result of a 17% decline in total trading volume during the period, although this was partially offset by higher realized fees as a result of changes in trading activity on crypto exchanges during the quarter. Was.

Consumer transaction revenues for the third quarter were $275 million, representing an 11% decline from the previous quarter. The report cited that trading volume in the consumer segment for Q3 was down 21% to $11 billion, yet it outperformed the US spot market.

Similar to the previous quarter, as a result of adverse market conditions, advanced trading volumes within the consumer category declined more than ordinary trading volumes. This change in the mix of trading volumes on its platform led to a higher mixed average fee rate in Q3 compared to Q2.

Institutional transaction revenue in Q3 was $14 million, representing an 18% decrease from the previous quarter. Institutional trading volume over the same period was $65 billion, representing a 17% decrease and outpacing the performance of the US spot market.

The decline in institutional trading volume was primarily due to a decrease in market volume, which largely includes market maker volume on its platform. During the third quarter, USDT volume temporarily increased across the industry, including Coinbase, primarily due to de-pegging events.

Despite declining volumes, Coinbase believes Q3 was a strong quarter and is “pleased” with the financial results.

Q4 launch

Coinbase noted that Q4 technology and development, as well as general and administrative expenses are estimated to range from $525 million to $575 million, primarily impacted by changes in stock-based compensation recognition timing, which is non-linear. .

Sales and marketing expenses are expected to fall between $85 million and $95 million.

Additionally, the exchange assured that it has revised its previous target of growing full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA in absolute dollar terms and now expects to achieve meaningful positive adjusted EBITDA in full year 2023.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com