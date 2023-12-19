Coinbase appeals SEC denial of petition to rule on crypto securities

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in the US, is moving forward on its efforts to secure clear regulatory guidelines for cryptocurrencies classified as securities. After the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected Coinbase’s petition to rule on cryptocurrencies on December 15, the exchange immediately filed an appeal.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal vowed to take immediate action upon learning of the SEC’s denial. On December 18, the US Third District Court of Appeals ordered the SEC to file a record of its decision by January 24, 2024.

In its appeal, Coinbase outlined the extensive process it adopted to force the SEC to respond to its petition. The exchange described the SEC’s denial as “arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion and contrary to law, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”

Coinbase further argued that the SEC’s refusal to rule, as well as taking enforcement actions against Coinbase and others in excess of its statutory authority, violates the Administrative Procedure Act and basic principles of fairness.

The SEC’s denial letter criticized Coinbase’s petition for lacking “the text or substance of any proposed rule” required for the petition. It also disagrees with the petition’s claim that the existing rules are “impractical” and emphasizes that the agency has discretion over the priority and timing of regulation. This denial drew criticism from the crypto community.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler issued a statement shortly after the official denial, saying:

“I am pleased to support the Commission’s decision for three reasons. First, existing laws and regulations apply to crypto securities markets. Second, the SEC also addresses crypto securities markets through rulemaking. Third, it is important to maintain the Commission’s discretion in setting its own rule-making priorities.

Coinbase, which is headquartered in San Francisco, has actively supported the cryptocurrency industry through political donations, lobbying efforts, and public advocacy. In June, the SEC sued Coinbase for alleged securities violations.

Tell us what you liked about this article, what could be improved, or share any other feedback by filling out this short form.

Source: finance.yahoo.com