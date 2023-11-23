San Juan, Puerto Rico, November 22, 2023 – CoinAgenda, the groundbreaking conference series in the cryptocurrency industry, is set to host its seventh annual CoinAgenda Caribbean Conference from December 11 to 13 in Old San Juan. This conference marks the 25th edition. According to founder Michael Terpin, it will also mark the culmination of the conference series and ten years since its inception in 2014.

As the longest running blockchain conference, CoinAgenda Caribbean has consistently provided high-quality content and networking opportunities. With a stellar lineup of over 60 speakers and presenters, this year’s event promises to be no different. They include industry veterans such as Dan Morehead, founder of Pantera Capital; Brock Pierce, renowned entrepreneur and investor; Harry Dent, distinguished economist and author; and Rob Viglione, co-founder of Horizon Labs.

CoinAgenda Caribbean will take place at the historic Antiguo Casino in Old San Juan. The conference is part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week (PRBW), a week-long series of events and parties focused on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. This year’s PRBW also includes the Limitless Conference and Gatherings of Uncommon Entrepreneurs.

With a keen focus on providing a VIP experience for all attendees, CoinAgenda Caribbean offers access to sessions, networking opportunities and exclusive parties. Tickets at special discounted rates for locals are currently available on the event page. In line with the conference’s commitment to the blockchain ecosystem, attendees will also have the option to make their payments using cryptocurrencies.

CoinAgenda has been a leading force in the crypto industry, leading 25 conferences over the past decade. While this marks the end of the CoinAgenda conference series, Michael Terpin has announced plans to launch a new series of conferences in 2024 that will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this historic event. Get your tickets now on the CoinAgenda website and immerse yourself in the dynamic and constantly evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

general question

1. What is CoinAgenda Caribbean?

CoinAgenda Caribbean is an annual blockchain conference held in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. It is part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week and has become one of the most important events in the cryptocurrency industry.

2. Who are some of the notable speakers at CoinAgenda Caribbean?

Some of the notable speakers at CoinAgenda Caribbean include Dan Morehead, founder of Pantera Capital; Brock Pierce, entrepreneur and investor; Harry Dent, economist and author; and Rob Viglione, co-founder of Horizon Labs.

3. Can I pay for my CoinAgenda Caribbean tickets using cryptocurrency?

Yes, CoinAgenda Caribbean accepts cryptocurrency payments in addition to traditional methods.

4. Is this the last CoinAgenda conference?

Yes, CoinAgenda Caribbean marks the conclusion of a ten-year conference series. However, founder Michael Terpin has announced plans to launch a new conference series focused on artificial intelligence and blockchain in 2024.

5. How can I buy tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean?

You can purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean on the official CoinAgenda website.

Source: www.opp.today