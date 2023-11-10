Cohen Media Group Acquires Documentary ‘Merchant Ivory’ About Legendary Filmmaking Team Ahead of DOC NYC Premiere

Unique: Cohen Media Group has acquired worldwide rights to merchant ivory, a documentary about the cinematic and personal partnership of filmmakers James Ivory and Ismail Merchant. The film, directed by Stephen Soucie, will have its world premiere on Saturday at DOC NYC.

Merchant Ivory became synonymous with quality filmmaking over a period of more than 40 years, earning special praise. A room with a view (1985), Mr and Mrs Bridge (1990), Howards End (1992), and remains of the day (1993). They were life partners from 1961 until Merchant’s death in 2005.

Sauci’s film features interviews with leading stars of Merchant Ivory productions, including Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave, Helena Bonham Carter and Hugh Grant. Ivory, who turned 95 in June, and Charles S. Cohen, CMG’s chairman and CEO, serves as executive producer.

Director James Ivory (left) with actor Anthony Hopkins and producer Ismail Merchant on the set of ‘The Remains of the Day’ in 1993.

,merchant ivory is the first comprehensive feature documentary offering a new and compelling perspective on the professional and personal partnership of director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and their primary collaborators, writer Ruth Prawar Jhabvala and composer Richard Robbins,” a release about the film said. , “Footage of more than 50 interviews, clips and archival material gives voice to the family of actors and technicians who helped define Merchant Ivory’s Academy Award-winning work with outstanding quality and intelligence. With six Oscar winners among the notable artists participating, these close and often long-term collaborators detail the Wandering Company’s transformative cinematic creativity and the personal and professional drama that left an indelible impact on film culture.

Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner in history when he won Best Adapted Screenplay at the age of 89. call me by your name, Several of his films with Merchant have been restored and re-released by Cohen Media Group.

James Ivory in ‘Merchant Ivory’

,merchant ivory “This marks the latest collaboration in our important and long-standing relationship with James Ivory, one of the finest directors of modern cinema,” Cohen said in a statement.

Ivory continued, “I am grateful and delighted to play a role in such a wonderful tribute to the films that Ismail, Ruth and I, and so many others, have worked so hard to make.”

CMG acquired the film during production in a deal with Sauci’s production company, Modernist Film. It is planning a 2024 North American theatrical release.

Director Stephen Soucie is standing behind Oscar winner James Ivory.

Sauci commented, “I am delighted to work with Cohen Media to share the story of this unique filmmaking group: The Merchant Ivory Family, The Wandering Company, helmed by James Ivory and Ishmael Merchant , because they remained completely independent during each consecutive decade of work, and entertained audiences around the world.

Sauci is a filmmaker and theater producer whose screen credits include the animated short Rich Atmosphere: Music from the Merchant Ivory Filmsdocumentary short Art and Provincetown and short story films a talented amateur And oblique, His current theater work includes Romy and Michelle the MusicalAnd Cake: Marie Antoinette Playlist,

