Cogstate (ASX:CGS) could have the potential to become a multi-bagger

If you’re not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are some key trends you should keep an eye on. A common approach is to try to find a company Return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is increasing along with the growth amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some big changes in of cogstate (ASX:CGS) returns on capital, so let’s take a look.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who aren’t sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company generates from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cogstat is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$2.3 million ÷ (US$54 million – US$12 million) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

so, Cogstate’s ROCE is 5.5%. Ultimately, this is a low return and underperforms the Healthcare Services industry average of 8.8%.

In the chart above we measured Cogstate’s forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report for Cogstat.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for Cogstat?

Although ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it’s good to see that it’s heading in the right direction. Over the past five years, returns on capital employed have increased substantially to 5.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition, there is now 248% more capital being deployed. This may indicate that there are plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that is common among multi-baggers.

Another thing worth noting, Cogstat has reduced current liabilities to 23% of total assets over this period, effectively reducing the amount of money it has to borrow from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the underlying economics of the business, which is great to see.

The bottom line on Cogstat’s ROCE

Overall, it is great to see that Cogstate is capitalizing on past investments and growing its capital base. And the remarkable total return of 137% over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting even more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we believe it will be worth your time to check whether these trends will continue.

