Coffee table book on 75 young entrepreneurs released

Shillong:

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDONER, Government of India, on Thursday released a coffee table book on 75 young entrepreneurs compiled by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Center for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong.

The book is a compilation of inspiring stories and documents the journey of 75 successful young entrepreneurs under the age of 40 from North-East India and honors them for their achievements. Through this coffee table book an attempt has been made to recognize and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of the region. Dr. Kalam Center has taken this initiative to recognize the business skills of the youth with an aim to help them pursue their business through management intervention, guidance, mentorship and various types of support.

Senior officials of MDONER and IIM Shillong, including Atul Kulkarni, Member Board of Governors, IIM Shillong, Professor DP Goyal, Director IIM Shillong and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam, Center Coordinator Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Center for Policy Research and Analysis, were present. Participated in this program.

During the launch event, the entrepreneurs who featured in this collection shared their journey, challenges faced by them and also their concerns in developing an entrepreneurship ecosystem in the region. Entrepreneurs present at the event included Dasumerlin Majaw, Smokey Falls Tribe Coffee, Meghalaya; Tage Rita, Nara Aba, Arunachal Pradesh; Bhaskar Bhuiyan, Disability, Assam; Pallav Gogoi, Bhaskar Homestay, Assam; Bijiyashanti Tongbrum, Sanjing Sana Thambal, Manipur; Pranay Kumar, The Chakras Farm Pvt. Ltd. Sikkim.

Coffee Table Book on 75 Young Entrepreneurs of NER is an initiative of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Center for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong. It has been conceptualized to honor the dedicated efforts and commitment of young entrepreneurs of the region on the occasion of 75 years of glorious independence.

This coffee table book bears witness to some of the fascinating and inspiring stories of young men and women from NER who have demonstrated extraordinary effort and skill in turning their business ideas into reality. The publication is a celebration of the young minds of the region for their hard work, determination and their unwavering spirit.

Source: themeghalayan.com