Coffee table book on 75 North-East entrepreneurs – Times of India

Shillong: Donor Secretary Chanchal Kumar on Thursday released a coffee table book on 75 young entrepreneurs compiled by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Center for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong. The book is a compilation of inspiring stories and documents the journey of 75 successful young entrepreneurs from the North East, all under the age of 40, who have been honored for their achievements. “Through this coffee table book, an effort has been made to recognize and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Northeast India. IIM Shillong spokesperson said, Dr. Kalam Center aims to enhance the business skills of the youth with the objective of helping them pursue their business through management intervention, mentorship, guidance and various types of support that can be provided by IIM Shillong. This initiative has been taken to recognize. Donors and senior officials of IIM Shillong, including Atul Kulkarni, Member, Board of Governors, IIM Shillong, DP Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong and Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam, Center Coordinator, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Center for Policy Research and Analysis, were present. Were. opportunity. “During the launch event, some of the entrepreneurs who featured in this collection also shared their journey, the challenges faced by them and their concerns in developing an entrepreneurship ecosystem in the region. Entrepreneurs present at the event included Dasumerlin Majaw, Smoky Falls Tribe Coffee, Meghalaya, Tage Rita, Nara Aba, Arunachal Pradesh, Bhaskar Bhuiyan, Digibility, Assam, Pallav Gogoi, Bhaskar Homestay, Assam, Bijiyashanti Tongbrum, Sunjing Sana Thambal, Manipur, Pranay Were. Kumar, Chakras Farm Pvt. Ltd., Sikkim,” said the IIM spokesperson.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com