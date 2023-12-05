Coffee lovers will suffer more pain due to crop failure in Vietnam

(Bloomberg) — The world may get even less coffee from Vietnam, the largest producer of the robusta variety used in instant drinks and espresso, as a smaller crop and rising local demand tightens supply.

Do Ha Nam, vice president of the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association, told a conference in Ho Chi Minh City that the country is expected to produce 1.6 million to 1.7 million tons of beans from the current crop, down from 1.78 million tons a year earlier. , He said that the stock from the previous crop was almost exhausted.

The supply scenario is even more unpleasant news for consumers, who are already facing increased prices for their daily liquor purchases. Robusta futures in London earlier this year hit their highest level since at least 2008 due to a lack of supply. Last month alone they jumped more than 10%, the biggest gain since January.

Farming areas in Vietnam are shrinking, especially in the key provinces of Dak Lac and Dak Nong, while yields are also falling in some areas, according to Nam, who is also chairman of top exporter Intimex Group.

The total coffee area in the country is probably about 600,000 hectares, Nam said, compared to the Agriculture Ministry’s previous estimate of 700,000 hectares, as farmers cut down coffee trees for more profitable crops such as durian and avocado.

Vietnam’s exports could fall 15% in the 2023-24 season from 1.66 million tonnes a year earlier, association president Nguyen Nam Hai said at the same conference, adding that harvesting was 50% complete by the end of November. Local prices have risen more than 40% from a year ago.

Without specifying a time frame, according to the name, local consumption of beans could increase from the current 260,000 tonnes to 350,000–400,000 tonnes per year once instant coffee plants reach full capacity.

