Cody Bellinger declined mutual option, became free agent

The Cubs are hoping Bellinger’s time in Chicago can help the negotiation process.



CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger wrote one of baseball’s best comeback stories for the 2023 season with the Cubs. Now the star center fielder plans to see where it takes him in free agency in the coming months.

“We would love to have him back. We’ll have a lot of conversations with him,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said at the end of the season. “Obviously, this will continue for some time.”

The Cubs also declined a $5 million option for veteran righty Brad Boxberger on Friday, opting instead to pay $800,000 after the reliever’s injury-plagued season. In Bellinger’s case, his mutual option for 2024 was worth $25 million, but the outfielder is on the cusp of a big multiyear payout as a free agent.

The next step for the Cubs comes Monday, when teams must decide whether to extend a one-year qualifying offer (set at $20.325 million) to eligible free agents. Expect Chicago to do the same with Bellinger, ensuring that the Cubs will receive a draft pick as compensation in the event the outfielder signs elsewhere.

From there, the Cubs will maintain contact with Bellinger’s camp, while also sorting out options for center field and first base this offseason. Chicago will aim to prepare for a 2023 trip in which the ballclub fell just short of the postseason, and keeping Bellinger will undoubtedly help in that process.

Cubs president Tom Ricketts said on the final day of the season, “We’d love to have him back.” “It’s something that will depend on the baseball people and the financial markets.”

Last winter, the Cubs signed Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract after the Dodgers decided not to tender him. This came after Bellinger posted a .648 OPS in the 2020-22 season amid various injuries.

This season, Bellinger found success under the change in landscape, hitting .307 with 26 homers, 29 doubles, 97 RBI, 95 runs, 20 steals and a .881 OPS in 130 games with Chicago. The 28-year-old missed time in the middle of the summer with a left knee injury, but he remained a consistent threat in the middle of the Cubs’ order while moving between center field and first base.

That performance was close to Bellinger’s level of play in 2017-19, when he posted a .928 overall OPS while winning National League Rookie of the Year (’17) and MVP (’19) awards with Los Angeles. His production with Chicago earned Bellinger NL Comeback Player of the Year honors at this year’s Players’ Choice Awards.

“Obviously, there’s no predicting the future in anything,” Bellinger said, referring to his free-agent status at the end of the season. “I really enjoyed my time playing for the Cubs organization, with this group of guys, with this coaching staff. Wrigley Field was special.

The Cubs are hoping Bellinger’s time in Chicago can help the negotiation process.

“You’re always trying to sell free agents about the experience of playing in Chicago,” Hoyer said. “There’s nothing better than a guy experiencing it for a year and openly saying he loves it.”

Source: www.mlb.com