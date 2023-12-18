CodeOps: Using LLM and Code Reuse to Accelerate Software Development

In 2009, DevOps emerged as an operating model for teams that wanted to realize the full potential of rapidly evolving Agile software development methods. This enabled these teams to deploy as quickly as possible, setting a new paradigm for rapid, iterative development.

In its wake came a global explosion of software production, and with it, related frameworks like DevSecOps, MLOps, AIOps, DataOps, CloudOps, GitOps, and more emerged. For any engineering function or core development technology, there is an operating framework and market category to optimize it.

So with so many solutions available, why do enterprises still struggle to translate this abundance of “-ops” strategies into satisfactory speed and innovation outcomes? And how, as organizations continue to accommodate different sources of code (proprietary, open source, LLM-generated, etc.), can they adapt these models to what’s to come?

Enter CodeOps, an emerging way to quickly build software products with fully proprietary and reusable code. It leverages generative AI and modular coding concepts to accelerate the development process, increase innovation, and ultimately drive faster digital product development.

How does CodeOps work?

Like Agile, CodeOps aims to enable and accelerate software development within businesses. However, instead of optimizing for agility, it optimizes for reuse-Specifications, designs, architectures, data models, integrations and of course code reuse.

Reusing existing code has long been a natural practice among engineers. When applications look similar at the planning stage, you can quickly identify a usable architecture and quickly get started on your codebase by automatically assembling its core parts. Good developers know this and will opportunistically reuse code components that they have either developed themselves or found in open source repositories.

However, the impact of developer-level reuse is entirely dependent on the sophistication of the team, and there is usually no process or tools in place to ensure that it scales efficiently enough to provide benefits across the entire organization. That ability can only be achieved by organized Reuse, in which certified modules are made centrally available and searchable for use among teams involved in app development.

So organizations leveraging CodeOps concepts should be prepared for a paradigm shift. Systematic code reuse is a transformative step in the development process. This involves creating a centralized repository to hold certified modules that have gone through the necessary checks and extensive testing to ensure functionality and security. The goal is to create a wide spectrum of modules that can be deployed seamlessly across different projects and teams.

Maximizing ROI with Generative AI

CodeOps also easily accommodates emerging trends in hybrid human-machine development. Most teams today understand the potential of generative AI to act as an opportunistically integrated co-pilot. However, they are not sure how to project, track, and maximize its impact on business results.

By reimagining the way teams build software, CodeOps provides a framework for understanding the ROI of generative AI. It prioritizes the use of LLM as follows:

Composition of existing modules as per project specifications Creation of new modules in line with the strategic module roadmap Creating custom code for non-modularized use cases

LLMs already match or exceed human performance when it comes to module composition, which is the task of pattern-matching a stored catalog of modules against a custom product description or detailed specification. This method can dramatically reduce the “planning and alignment” steps of the traditional software development life cycle, and this reduction translates into time savings for non-technical stakeholders and shorter overall development timelines.

LLMs are also suitable for building new modules according to custom parameters. With enough instantiation (or a training set of an organization’s existing code), they are able to generalize a team’s existing code standards to produce new, reusable specifications and code modules. An organization that has adopted systematic code reuse can thus rapidly fill its catalog of modules according to its internal code standards, thereby increasing productivity in a much shorter time than manual module creation.

Finally, CodeOps easily integrates “Copilot”-style AI code generation by individual developers. However, within the CodeOps discipline, this use is helpfully limited to the last mile of custom development that the initial module structure cannot cover. This reduces the ROI ambiguity facing teams today: some developers use too much AI and some use too little of it, but with CodeOps, you can identify parts of the codebase where AI is useful. Needed Provide your team with a boost in productivity, then adapt accordingly.

codeops in practice

When it comes to reusing modules of code, there are two primary parameters to consider: coverage and reusability. Coverage refers to how much of a certain module type occurs in a specific application, while reusability refers to the probability that a certain module type will be usable in different projects.

Here are some general rules for understanding coverage and reusability:

module layer Example Percentage of specific application (coverage) reuse Infrastructure definition and deployment CI/CD Pipeline 5% High Connectivity to remote services authentication 20% High Application logic related to basic services authentication logic 20% High styles logo property 5% High database model user table 10% medium screen layout activity feed ui 15% medium Application logic related to differentiated functionality Product Recommendation Algorithm 25% Less

It’s important to note that the largest part of an app is not always the most reusable. This difference can help teams understand how to make the right tradeoffs when investing in module development. Within the CodeOps approach, module production should be prioritized according to reusability rather than coverage first to ensure maximum realized value.

To understand how CodeOps can impact a given project, let’s consider a sample personal finance application development timeline with and without CodeOps:

without systematic reuse

Project duration: 28 weeks

Project Breakdown:

Requirement Analysis: 2 weeks

Design: 2 weeks

Coding: Certification flow: 3 weeks Payment Processing Integration: 4 weeks Data Verification Features: 2 weeks Reporting Features: 3 weeks Additional Custom Features: 6 weeks

Testing and debugging: 4 weeks

Deploy: 2 weeks

With systematic reuse (CodeOps approach)

Project Duration: 16 weeks

Project Breakdown:

Requirement Analysis: 1 week (reused specification)

Design: 1 week (reused design)

Coding: Authentication module (reuse): 1 week (integration and customization) Payment Processing Module (reuse): 1 week (integration and customization) Data Validation Module (Reuse): 1 week (Integration and Customization) Reporting module (reuse): 1 week (integration and customization) Additional Custom Features: 5 weeks (AI Copilot-assisted)

Testing and debugging: 3 weeks (fewer bugs and inconsistencies due to reused certified modules)

Deploy: 2 weeks

It’s worth noting the full-cycle impact of CodeOps. This increases productivity across multiple teams, at multiple points in the process, without requiring those teams to significantly modify their workflow.

Benefits of systematic code reuse

Implementing systematic code reuse creates a number of specific business benefits, including:

Enhanced flexibility: By giving development teams access to a repository of pre-certified modules using the organization’s code, they can customize it and build apps that perfectly fit their unique business needs.

Guaranteed consistency: Systematic code reuse ensures consistency across applications. Using the same certified module by multiple teams minimizes inconsistencies and reduces the risk of encountering bugs, security vulnerabilities, or compatibility issues.

Accelerated learning: With systematic code reuse, developers can learn from and build upon work done by team members and colleagues. It builds an organizational knowledge base, accelerates the pace of learning for new team members and develops a culture of collaboration and innovation within the organization.

Risk Mitigation: Rigorously tested and certified code modules are proven and reliable, reducing the likelihood of critical security or compliance issues emerging after development, testing, or launch.

Commitment to innovation: By freeing development teams from constantly repetitive tasks, systematic code reuse encourages them to transform their efforts into new levels of exciting innovation. They can allocate more time and resources toward creating distinctive and valuable features with more predictable outcomes, reducing time to market to generate new revenue or cost savings.

A better way to build

Ultimately, a CodeOps approach that embraces systemic code reusability transforms custom app development by doubling delivery speed, increasing productivity, and fostering innovation and collaboration in a competitive tech landscape. Creating new products and innovating is part of the fun of technology, which means organizations that use CodeOps not only gain an advantage over competitors but also increase the productivity and morale of their internal teams.

