For savvy gift givers, it might be time to choose roses over chocolate this Valentine’s Day.

Cocoa futures (CC=F) are up more than 100% in the past year, and nearly 70% in the last six months alone. Wells Fargo’s David Branch told Yahoo Finance over the phone that it’s all the result of a climate pattern called El Nino, which is causing cocoa production to be in short supply.

“The concern is that the Harmattan winds in West Africa are stronger than average … this is drying out cocoa fields and reducing overall yields,” Branch said. Cocoa futures hit an all-time high of 5,891.37 last Friday.

“You could see increased prices in a few years,” John Baumgartner, managing director at Mizuho Securities, told Yahoo Finance, “given the lifecycle of trees and the time it takes to produce new trees.”

The supply disruption is creating a bitter problem for chocolate makers like Mondelez International (owner of Cadbury, Toblerone and others) and Hershey (HSY), especially since sugar price inflation per branch remains “a little sticky.”

According to the latest CPI print, prices of sugar and sugar substitutes are 7.2% higher than a year ago. The total price of sugar and sweets has increased by 4.4% year on year.

And according to Nielsen data (NIQ), the average cost of chocolate last year has increased by 11% compared to 2022.

Mondelez (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put called cocoa prices “an issue”, and said the company is “well covered” for the year, but needed to implement another round of price increases in Europe. as the continent is “facing more inflation than any other market.”

CFO Luca Zaramella said the price of chocolate will play a role in the company’s 2024 revenue guidance, which is expected to grow in the high end of the 3-5% range.

Prices at Mondelez’s North America business rose 7.4% last year, while volumes declined 5.5% overall.

Hershey’s chocolate packaging is seen in a store in the United Arab Emirates on November 24, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) (Nurfoto via Getty Images)

Hershey CEO Michelle Buck told investors in a call following its earnings results that “cocoa is expected to have limited earnings growth this year”. Buck later said that the company planned to use “every tool in our toolbox, including pricing, as a way to manage the business.”

“The confectionery business is bearing the brunt of the margin impact due to cocoa,” CFO Steven Voskuil said on the call.

In its Q4 earnings report, Hershey’s North America confectionery business saw sales increase by 2.1%, driven by a 7.2% increase in prices and a 5.1% decline in volumes.

Yet, Americans are still willing to enjoy their sweet tooth. According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of consumers are planning to give candy as gifts for Valentine’s Day this year. A total of $2.4 billion is estimated to be spent on sweets during the holidays.

Baumgartner said brands are also fueling the holiday craze.

He said, “I’m really surprised at how much more aggressive these brands are with Valentine’s Day… It used to be a holiday dominated by Russell Stover.” Hershey “just started getting involved a few years ago”, with more premium brands recently joining the race.

,

Brooke DePalma is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @Brookdipalma Or email him at [email protected].

Click here for all the latest retail stock news and events to better inform your investment strategy

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com