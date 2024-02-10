Chocolate makers like Hershey have warned that rising cocoa prices could hit earnings, with the costs being passed on to consumers.

Cocoa prices surged 19.23% this week to an all-time high of $5,909 (€5489.6) a tonne as dry weather affected cocoa crops in West Africa.

This comes after Harmattan winds have been harsher than usual in major cocoa-producing countries such as Ivory Coast and Ghana this year.

Cocoa prices are now about 40% more expensive than at the beginning of this year.

Chocolate giant Hershey warned that cocoa prices rising to unprecedented levels could have a serious impact on earnings this year.

Hershey Chief Executive Officer Michelle Buck said on a call with analysts: “Given cocoa prices where they are, we can’t talk about future pricing,” the BBC reports. We will use every tool in our toolbox, including pricing, as a way to manage the business.

This could mean consumers may soon face higher prices for their sweets. This may come as an additional blow at a time when many consumers are already facing higher prices for many everyday items, as inflation is still somewhat high.

Why are cocoa prices rising so much?

The world is currently experiencing the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a natural climate phenomenon that occurs when surface temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean rise at least 0.5 degrees above their long-term average.

However, this can sometimes have devastating consequences for many crops, as it also impacts winds and climate, leading to 2023 already becoming the hottest year on record. Now, 2024 may be on its way to surpassing that record.

Cocoa is extremely sensitive, as it is very sensitive to any kind of weather change, especially hot weather. Hot and dry weather can also bring diseases to crops, leading to crop failures and long-term effects on the quality of farmland.

While Harmattan winds are seasonal and normally expected, the current El Nino conditions the world is facing are making them even more intense, causing devastation. As harvests continue to be poor, cocoa prices may continue to rise in the near future.

From 1 October 2023 to 4 February 2024, Ivory Coast shipments of cocoa stood at 1.04 million metric tons, down about 39% from the previous year. Similarly, Ghana’s sealed and graded cocoa arrivals also fell by about 35% to 341,000 metric tonnes from September 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

Could this trend continue to impact cocoa and other confectionary ingredients?

Due to climate change, weather events are unlikely to improve, and may even get worse over the next few years. This can mean different rainfall patterns, with hotter weather in some areas, but cooler weather in others. Extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires can also be seen in some parts of the world.

Sugar prices have also been rising significantly recently, as parts of India, the biggest producer, are seeing poor harvests due to prolonged periods of extremely dry weather.

“Traders are concerned about another short production year and El Nino has exacerbated these sentiments,” Price Futures Group analyst Jack Scoville told the BBC.

