November 6, 2023
Coco Gauff reflects on ‘darkest and brightest’ tennis season after WTA Finals loss


“I’ve probably grown enough to last 10 lifetimes between January and now,” the 19-year-old tennis star wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff reflects on the highs and lows of her 2023 season.

Coco Gauff confirmed her tennis star status this year. Now, she’s reflecting on its ups and downs.

“The 2023 season is officially over. yoga is hard [up] To sum up this season in a few words, the 19-year-old athlete began a post on Instagram on Monday – two days after her season ended with a tough loss to America’s Jessica Pegula in the semi-final round of the WTA Finals.

He further said, “I saw the darkest and brightest days of my life this year.” “I’ve probably grown enough to last 10 lifetimes since January. I don’t usually say this but I am learning to be good to myself haha ​​(not to mention family, press and you all question me all the time) but yes I am proud of myself.

“I am proud of the resilience shown,” she concluded. “They really tried to count me out but it’s all up to God’s plan and His timing.”

Gauff’s message resonated with many, including fellow tennis star and friend Ben Shelton, who commented, “Yes ma’am 🐐,” and shared the post on his Instagram Story.

In September, Gauff became a Grand Slam champion, capturing her first major women’s singles title at the 2023 US Open.

She emerged victorious after a huge comeback in a three-set slugfest with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka – and became the youngest American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.

Reflecting after the win, Gauff told the crowd, “I’m a little bit in shock right now. The French Open loss was heartbreaking for me, and it makes this moment even sweeter than I could have imagined.”

“I’m grateful for this moment, honestly I have no words for it,” he said at the post-match ceremony.

Upon his historic comeback, the athlete simply said, “I just knew I had no chance to win if I didn’t give it my all.”

The tennis star's historic win earned her more than just a trophy. Following her victory, Gauff attracted attention from public figures outside the tennis world, including President Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

President Biden shared a message of support Writing for Young Athlete on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Congratulations to US Open Champion @cocogoff. You electrified Arthur Ashe Stadium and the entire country – the first to come and proof that anything is possible if you never give up and always believe. You have made America very proud."

Obama — who also met the tennis champion and her parents, Kandi and Cori Gauff, on the first night of the tournament — wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGoff! We couldn’t be more proud of you on and off the court.” Can’t – and we know the best is yet to come.

Gauff, who already had a stellar tennis career ahead of the 2023 US Open — she burst onto the tennis scene in 2019 at just 15 years old, and won the Mubadala DC City Open and Western & Southern Open in August — from People Chatted about their goals going into the tournament that month.

“For me, the most important thing is to try to make that moment small because that moment can seem so big,” he told People.

"It was probably easier when I first started playing," Gauff said. "I think I didn't really understand the whole thing of what was going on, especially in 2019 when I did this. I didn't understand how big a deal it was."

"And I think now I have that understanding, so sometimes I almost take it for granted when it's not," she added. "So, I'm trying to get myself back to the mindset that I had, but obviously I'm a different person now than I was then, so it's not that easy."

At the time, Gauff also said that the win would "mean a lot to me."

"For me, the goal is to win. That's the ultimate goal," he told the crowd. "Obviously, there are little things along the way, and I think the biggest thing is to try to make sure I control the matches on my side of the court, and I think that helps me get to that ultimate goal. Will help in reaching."



