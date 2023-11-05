Coco Gauff opens up about sponsorship deals as shocking financial figures are revealed

Coco Gauff is set to become the highest-paid female athlete in the world within the next 12 months and she has now opened up about the challenges of balancing sponsorship deals with her tennis career.

Gauff’s season ended amid farcical scenes at the WTA Finals on Saturday, with high winds, rain and a substandard court in Cancun leading to a chaotic semi-final in which she lost to doubles partner Jessica Pegula.

The youngster, who won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, is now set to get a well-deserved break before the first Grand Slam of 2024 in Australia in January, as her business empire is set to expand rapidly as she moves ahead. . New Year.

Gauff’s status as one of the most recognized female athletes in the world is prompting sponsors to get involved in her journey, with her current supporters including New Balance, Barilla, UPS and Baker Tilly.

She has now admitted that she finds the challenge of working with sponsors difficult while she tries to focus on the court.

Forbes reported that Gauff will earn $8 million in sponsorship deals in 2022 and that number will exceed $10 million next year.

Yet she revealed there are huge demands from sponsors as female athletes look to capitalize on a media landscape that is increasingly promoting parity between men’s and women’s sports.

Sponsors’ eagerness to add high-profile female athletes to their books will play into Gauff’s hands, but she acknowledged that off-court commitments can be time-consuming.

“From a sponsorship point of view, we are getting some good money compared to the men. At least in my situation,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s something like a contract. Yes, there’s still a gender gap, but I think a lot of brands now want to bring in more women and be more diverse. Especially me being a black woman.

“One of the reasons New Balance was eager to work with me from a young age was because they wanted to be more diverse. People think it’s a big difference, but I don’t think so.

“At least in tennis when it comes to sponsorships and contracts and so on. Obviously, the prize money is something we can work on.

“Winning the US Open, obviously if you win a Grand Slam you get more brands to approach you. A lot goes into these commitments.

“People think we just post a picture on the internet with that brand. People don’t realize that it’s an 8 hour or 10 hour day. Sometimes you have commitments or have to attend events.

“For me it’s still about trying to seize the moment, but also protecting my peace and my mental health and still playing the game I love. I think my team has done a great job helping me with this.”

Gough suggested that the boom in women’s sports around the world has come as major brands have appreciated the financial benefits of working with outstanding female athletes.

“I would say that with the growth of women’s sports, a lot of brands will reach out to more female athletes because they see how much money they can make from it,” she said.

“I know there are some people online who act as if women’s sports aren’t a thing, but people really enjoy watching us play.

“I think the more we can market ourselves, and not just tennis, but other sports in general, the better it will be for everyone. Not just in sports. Hopefully this can carry over into other places of work, business and things like that.

“So I’m grateful to be in that position. Especially doing so as a black woman. I am grateful to all those who paved the way for me to reach this position.”

Source: www.tennis365.com