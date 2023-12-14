Coca-Cola’s latest Generative AI initiative is all about festive customer engagement adobe stock

Generative AI is changing the way brands engage with consumers. A recent example can be found in Coca-Cola’s innovative Christmas card campaign.

This is not the first generic AI initiative launched by the soft drinks giant. Previously, it had created impressive masterpiece advertisements that brought some of the world’s most famous art works to life before our eyes. It also launched Coke Studio, allowing its audience to experiment with AI music creation.

However, the latest initiative has a suitably festive twist. Visitors to its Create Real Magic site can use generative tools powered by image generator Dall-E and language model GPT-4 to create their own Coke-themed cards to send to friends and family.

Importantly, Coca-Cola provides users with branded elements, including the iconic logo and glass bottle, with full permission to use them in whatever way the user wishes.

festive spirit

Recently, I spoke with Selmon Careaga, president of the global Coca-Cola category at Coca-Cola, who provided some insight into what the campaign hopes to achieve.

He told me that the use of new technology has proven highly effective in increasing engagement, while fitting into the company’s more than 130-year-old tradition of delivering uplifting, optimistic and family-oriented messaging.

Careaga said, “I think we’re adding a layer of innovation that’s exciting to people, and also allowing people to play with the brand — just let the brand go and see what people do on it.” How to react.”

Although this promotion has just launched, so there are no real metrics available to show how successful it has been, the company is optimistic that it will have a similar impact to other AI marketing initiatives.

He told me, “What I can tell you is that everything we’ve done with AI has generated twice as much engagement as any other content we’ve created.”

It also reaches new audiences – 60 percent of people who engaged with previous AI marketing initiatives had not previously engaged with the brand through other digital channels like social media.

a rising trend

One thing that is certain is that the enthusiasm shown by Coca-Cola for this transformative technology is indicative of broader trends through marketing. As the technology becomes more powerful and widespread, I predict we will see even more businesses adopting it for creative customer engagement initiatives.

The possibilities are virtually endless – it’s easy to imagine personalized marketing campaigns where advertising and promotions are targeted specifically to individual customers and their interests.

The ease of access and use means that its use is unlikely to be limited to global enterprises of Coca-Cola’s scale. It is likely to become an increasingly valuable and fertile channel of audience engagement for businesses of any size looking for new ways to interact with their fans and customers.

Challenges and brand values

Despite the clear opportunities, there are clearly also many challenges and ethical considerations. It is possible that brands such as Coca-Cola could suffer reputational damage if the technology is used in a way that creates negative associations for example.

To this end, Coca-Cola has ensured that it has several “guard rails” in place that prevent its equipment from being misused in certain ways.

The tool won’t allow certain words to be used, for example, Carega told me.

“There are some filters to make sure the cards represent the values ​​of the brand because as you can imagine, if you don’t put any guardrails, you can end up in a lot of places you don’t want to. So there are some tools behind the AI ​​that you can filter so that you can block out any content that wouldn’t be a good fit for the brand.

The future of generative AI marketing?

Looking to the future, it’s clear to me that AI is poised to play a vital role in how marketers create connections between brands and audiences. The ability to create personalized content, along with efficiency and scalability, make it a powerful technology with many practical implications.

However, this is a path that must be walked with caution. AI companies themselves have faced backfires on several occasions. Anyone who has used generic AI tools for any length of time knows that they are often flawless, and their potential for hallucination or misfire can easily cause trouble in the face of insufficiently cautious advertisers.

All this requires a careful approach. However, this is unlikely to change the fact that AI will continue to be used in marketing strategies in increasingly innovative and creative ways.

The most exciting thing is that it provides brands and marketers with the opportunity to create more interactive, engaging relationships. The role of “consumer” has always meant passivity, but hopefully generative AI gives us the chance to take a more active role in the relationship.

This could have far-reaching effects on the dynamics between brands and consumers and I’m curious to see where it takes us.