Coca-Cola India’s first entry into alcoholic beverages sector in Goa, Maharashtra: Report

Coca-Cola IndiaKnown for its iconic soft drinks, it is making bold leaps into the alcoholic beverage market. The company has started its pilot testing Lemon-Dough, is a globally recognized alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage popular in Goa and parts of Maharashtra. Lemon-Do is a blend of shochu – a distilled liquor similar to brandy and vodka – and lemon, which provides a refreshing flavor.

why it matters? According to an ET report, this entry into the alcohol segment marks a significant diversification for Coca-Cola India, which has traditionally focused on non-alcohol beverages.

Lemon-Do, which is priced at ₹230 for a 250ml can, comes from Japan and falls under the category of ‘chuhai’, an alcoholic cocktail. It represents Coca-Cola’s strategy to develop into a “total beverage company”.

Entering a regulation mine: In India, which is a complex and highly regulated market for liquor, Coca-Cola plans gradual expansion taking into account the complexities of distribution and manufacturing. The company’s entry into alcoholic beverages came three decades after its re-establishment in India.

Coca-Cola has also announced a collaboration with Pernod Ricard to launch a pre-mixed cocktail combining Absolut vodka and Sprite starting in the UK, Netherlands, Spain and Germany in 2024.

Establishment of base: Coca-Cola is also investing ₹3,000 crore to set up a new plant for beverage bases and concentrates in Sanand, Gujarat, intensifying its presence in the state. Earlier, the company had made significant investments in Gujarat through its bottling partner, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Limited.

Source: in.benzinga.com