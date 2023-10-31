Coca-Cola HBC’s organic sales grew 15.3% in the third quarter

Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images getty images

Shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. were largely unchanged on Tuesday after the release of forecast-matching third-quarter financial results.

At £21.47 per share, Coca-Cola HBC’s share price was 0.2% higher on the day.

Revenue at the soft drinks business – which bottles and sells Coca-Cola’s beverages in European and African regions – rose 15.3% on an organic basis in the three months to September.

It said demand was particularly strong for the FTSE 100 company’s sparkling, energy and coffee drinks. This made the organic volume 2.2% higher than the same period in 2022.

Volumes of coffee drinks including its energy brands such as Monster and Costa Coffee grew by 24.8% and 33.5% respectively.

Organic net sales revenue per case increased 12.9% between July and September, although this was down from 19% in the first half.

The business said this “reflects a lower contribution from incremental pricing, as the need for further price increases in the quarter was limited due to weak cost inflation”.

cross-market strength

The Footsie firm’s organic sales in emerging markets grew 21.8% during the third quarter, while comparable revenues in its developing markets increased 15.9% year over year. Organic sales in established markets rose 7.7%.

Coca-Cola HBC said that “Our performance in the third quarter was in line with expectations, with organic volume growth for the second consecutive quarter and despite difficult trading conditions in some markets.”

Turnover grew 3.8% year on year as reported, as solid organic growth offset foreign exchange-related headwinds in the company’s emerging markets.

In the nine months to September, organic sales grew 17% year on year.

Coca-Cola HBC said it still expects “mid-teens full-year organic revenue growth” after updating that target in August. It also maintained its 2023 forecast for organic EBIT growth between 9% and 12%.

“Another solid performance”

Chief Executive Zoran Bogdanovic said: “We are pleased to deliver another solid performance and a second consecutive quarter of organic volume growth. This was driven by our strong execution, supported by a continued focus on our strategic priority categories of sparkling, energy-rich energy. and coffee, as well as our focus on specific capability development to drive personalized execution for each outlet.”

“We reiterate our guidance for strong growth in 2023 and, despite continued macro uncertainties, we are well-positioned to meet our medium-term targets,” Bogdanovic said.,

Earlier this year, Coca-Cola HBC raised its annual organic revenue growth target to a range of 6% to 7%. This was higher than the previous target of 5% to 6%. It also announced its intention to achieve an average organic EBIT margin expansion of 20 to 40 basis points per year.

Royston Wild owns shares in Coca-Cola HBC.