Coca-Cola earnings: Focus on volume expansion good for long-term sales and profit growth

We do not plan any significant changes to our $60 fair value estimate for Coca-Cola KO after realizing 2023 results, as its 6% sales growth and adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share match our estimates. Eats. Despite the softening consumer backdrop and intense competition in the beverages sector, we believe the company remains well positioned to achieve growth in the coming years, thanks to heavy investment in innovations and brands as well as market leadership It goes to the clever implementation which shows its competitiveness. Standing globally.

For 2024, we consider management’s outlook for mid-single-digit sales growth after adjusting for the impact of refranchising to be reasonable, but we are raising our adjusted EPS estimate by a low-single-digit percentage due to the impact being worse than expected. Are planning to reduce it by. -Term currency headwinds. Our 10-year projections for mid-single-digit sales growth and average operating margins in the low-30s remain in place.

Impressively, Coke projects organic revenue growth of 12% in 2023 based on broad-based, 2% beverage volume expansion, which is better than PepsiCo PEP’s 1% contraction. We attribute the volume resilience to the firm’s consumer-value innovations in ingredients, formulas and packaging, as well as smart digital marketing that resonates with consumers globally.

Dynamic region-specific pricing and agile channel strategies have helped Coke maintain its value proposition amid macro and geopolitical challenges. According to our estimates, adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 29.1% due to deceleration in input cost inflation and improved expense leverage, putting the company on track to increase this metric to 30% by 2026.

For 2024, we expect a more balanced price/volume mix, with 2% volume growth forecast in line with the average pace of expansion over the past five years, as well as 3% price growth that we anticipate in line with management’s comments. Considered realistic. Prices normalized in most markets (except Argentina and parts of the Middle East) in the December quarter.

