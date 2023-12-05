December 5, 2023
Coca-Cola: Digitalization and Category Innovation Drive Growth (NYSE:KO)


George Frey/Getty Images News

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has increased its digital spend as a percentage of total media spend from 30% in 2019 to 60% this year. These digital campaigns and platforms drive margin expansion, and targeted marketing enables them to improve their returns on investment. Additionally, Coca-Cola’s ongoing product innovations, such as Coca-Cola Zero, contribute to their topline growth. I’m initiating coverage with a “Strong Buy” rating and a fair value of $70 per share.

Coca-Cola 10Ks

Coca-Cola 10Ks

Coca-Cola Quarterly Earnings

Coca-Cola 10Ks

Coca-Cola DCF – Author’s Calculation

Source: seekingalpha.com

