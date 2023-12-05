Coca-Cola: Digitalization and Category Innovation Drive Growth (NYSE:KO)

George Frey/Getty Images News

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has increased its digital spend as a percentage of total media spend from 30% in 2019 to 60% this year. These digital campaigns and platforms drive margin expansion, and targeted marketing enables them to improve their returns on investment. Additionally, Coca-Cola’s ongoing product innovations, such as Coca-Cola Zero, contribute to their topline growth. I’m initiating coverage with a “Strong Buy” rating and a fair value of $70 per share.

digital initiatives

In 2019, only 30% of Coca-Cola’s total media spend was allocated to digital, but year-on-year that proportion has increased to 60%. Every year, Coca-Cola invests billions of dollars in marketing to promote its diverse brands and product categories. Emphasis on digital initiatives is important to improve margins and enhance the effectiveness of brand promotions.

First, digital campaigns can create interpersonal relationships between consumers and Coca-Cola’s products. For example, in April, they launched the global campaign ‘A Recipe for Magic’, which aimed to integrate soda into special moments around the dinner table. The campaign is supported by approximately 750 global market influencers, who are playing a vital role in helping the company build closer interpersonal relationships with its customers.

Secondly, digital marketing provides a more measurable return on investment than traditional advertising. The transformation of media spend to digital contributes significantly to improving company profitability.

Finally, Coca-Cola is actively incorporating AI into its digital platforms. As explained in their earnings call, the use of generative AI increases their access to insights, market data, research, and trends. As a result, their SG&A expense versus revenue ratio has been on a declining trend over the past few years. This reform has played an important role in facilitating margin expansion.

Coca-Cola 10Ks

Category Innovation

As noted in the earnings call, 68% of Coca-Cola’s products currently contain low or no calories, demonstrating their commitment to addressing evolving consumer preferences. They continue to invest in innovative products to meet the changing demands of consumers. In particular, Coke Zero has enjoyed considerable success, with management expressing optimism about its substantial growth potential in the future. They are particularly excited about its long-term prospects.

I believe category or product innovation, as well as premiumization, is mission-critical for a consumer-oriented company.

On the one hand, innovation and premiumization can increase their gross margins, given that these innovative categories often command higher prices. As shown in the chart below, Coca-Cola has consistently achieved strong price/mix growth in recent years. Additionally, the current high inflation environment is further contributing to their price/mix growth.

Coca-Cola 10Ks

On the other hand, innovation and premiumization can revive old and established brands. A notable example of this is the unprecedented revival of Coke Zero in recent years. The success of Coke Zero is a powerful example of how to grow and revitalize established brands.

Financial Results and Outlook

They delivered a strong result in Q3 FY23, with a notable 11% organic revenue growth. Price/mix contributed to an impressive 9% year-over-year growth for Coca-Cola. Adjusted profit increased by 13% and EPS increased by 11%.

On the balance sheet, their net debt leverage is 1.5x, well below their long-term target of 2-2.5x. Cash flow from operations increased 9.7% year over year due to strong revenue growth and improvement in working capital.

Coca-Cola Quarterly Earnings

In terms of guidance, they have raised both top-line and bottom-line expectations for FY2013. Specifically, they forecast 10-11% organic revenue growth and comparable EPS growth of 7%-8%. Estimated free cash flow is $9.5 billion, of which $1.9 billion is allocated to capital expenditures. The Company plans to continue repurchasing its own shares to fully offset employee stock option dilution.

Overall, Coca-Cola is displaying a solid and strong growth rate. Considering their momentum over the last three quarters, value/mix growth is likely to be sustained in the near term, making their FY23 guidance appear realistic.

The table below examines their financial results over the last five years, revealing accelerated growth in recent years due to strong price/mix and volume growth. Their cash flow conversion is strong, and they allocate most of the capital to dividend payments, acquisitions, and some share repurchases to compensate for SBC weaknesses.

Balance sheets have remained consistently strong, making them less likely to go bankrupt even during a severe global financial crisis.

Coca-Cola 10Ks

Evaluation

For FY23, I estimate 6% revenue growth, including 11% organic growth, -4% FX impact and -1% from divestments. These growth rates are in line with their official guidance.

Looking at FY24, I expect inflation to moderate. The company is expected to benefit from a 6% increase in pricing/mix driven by product innovations. Additionally, 3% annual volume growth is projected, which is in line with the average figure over the past few years. After FY2014, the model estimates a 5% contribution from price/mix to reflect normalization of global inflation.

Coca-Cola DCF – Author’s Calculation

On the margin side, I expect their advanced marketing strategy and product innovation to be key drivers of margin expansion. Additionally, they stand to benefit from operating leverage. As a result, the model estimates annual margin expansion of 50 basis points.

The model uses a 10% discount rate, 4% terminal growth, and a 19% tax rate, resulting in an estimated fair value of $70 per share.

major risks

Effect of GLP-1 drug: Anti-obesity GLP-1 drugs are currently experiencing tremendous popularity, with Novo Nordisk (NVO) reporting a 45% growth in its GLP-1 diabetes sales in 3QFY23. Several companies are entering the GLP-1 market, leading to consideration of the potential impacts on soda sales. However, I believe the risk is relatively low for the following reasons.

As mentioned earlier, 68% of Coca-Cola’s products currently contain low or no calories, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation in healthier product categories. Additionally, according to the CDC, 38.4 million people in the US, or 11.6% of the population, have diabetes. Even under the assumption that all of these diabetics reduce their soda consumption by 10%, the resulting negative impact on Coca-Cola’s soda revenues would be only 1.2%.

commodity inflation: Coca-Cola is guiding that commodity inflation will have a mid-single digit negative impact on cost of goods sold in FY23. They are actively hedging a portion of their commodity supply. Although their gross margins may experience fluctuations due to fluctuations in commodity prices, I believe the global inflation trend is calming, and Coca-Cola should soon benefit from commodity deflation. Should start.

conclusion

I admire Coca-Cola’s strong digital marketing strategy and their ongoing product and category innovations that consistently drive topline and bottom-line growth. Considering the undervalued stock price, I’m initiating coverage with a “Strong Buy” rating and a fair value of $70 per share.

Source: seekingalpha.com