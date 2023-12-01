Coated microorganisms can reduce use of chemical fertilizers

Army of armored bacteria: It may sound ridiculous, but it’s actually a real agricultural innovation that now offers a promising alternative to conventional fertilizer on farms around the world, according to new research.

In a recent study, a team of scientists has found a way to seal nitrogen-fixing bacteria with a protective coating so that they can survive drying and high temperatures. This helped the bacteria produce fertilizer and improve the germination rates of corn and bok choy by 150%.

Such bacteria as pseudomonas chlororaphis Which fix soil nitrate into usable nitrogen for plants, are a promising option that many farmers are already using. Such natural, regenerative ways of nourishing plants are seen as a way out of the emissions-intensive bind of conventional fertilizers, whose production contributes 1.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions each year – and Before they attack the soil.

But the extreme temperature- and moisture-sensitivity of nitrogen-fixing microbes have made them difficult to transport over long distances, typically limiting their applications to farms where cultivating the bacteria in on-site bioreactors could be expensive. Is. Given its enormous potential, researchers determined to “democratize” this sustainable fertilizer option, making it accessible to global farmland.

Their starting point was a technology they had already tested to provide protection to therapeutic drugs when they enter the human body, called metal-phenolic networks (MPNs). These are lattice-like structures made of thin layers of metal combined with polyphenols, which are naturally occurring compounds such as antioxidants. Importantly, these networks self-assemble, and can form multiple layers around microscopic objects such as a bacterial cell.

For their study, the researchers created 12 different metal-phenol combinations, which they applied in two or four layers P. chlororaphis, They then exposed the newly formed microbes to freeze-drying, high temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius, and intense humidity. At the end of the experiment they grew seeds including corn, bok choy, sprouts, radishes and dill in a mixture containing special bacteria to see how it affected their growth.

Without a doubt, the MPN coating provided incredible strength of resistance to sensitive microbes, as proven by experiments. In all 12 combinations, the bacteria performed better than those without the protective covering and were destroyed faster due to extreme temperatures and moisture. The best-performing MPNs achieved some extraordinary survival feats: under 50 °C and intense humidity, the attached bacteria survived for 10 days. Incredibly, in 30°C conditions, they can last up to two months.

What’s more, when these more flexible bacteria were applied to the growing medium of seeds, they increased the germination rate of those plants by 150%, compared to bacteria that were freshly applied to the soil. It is unknown why coated bacteria had an advantage over fresh microbes in this case; This is a question that researchers hope to investigate further.

Meanwhile, the fact that the bacteria can survive for such an impressive amount of time under hot conditions and dryness “pushes the protective potential of our coatings into the realm of utility for regenerative agriculture,” the researchers write. In other words, the benefits of these natural fertilizers are no longer dependent on expensive bioreactors or cold-chain storage; Instead they can be made into a practical form like a dry powder that can be easily transported to remote fields and mixed into the soil.

Getting closer to that reality will require massively scaling up the researchers’ invention, hopefully helped by their recent venture into commercializing coated bacteria. He says the cheaper production process should make it accessible to most farmers around the world. Long term, he believes these micro power houses could also be a “viable, sustainable alternative to chemically produced fertilizer.”

First At. al. “Self-assembled nanocoatings protect microbial fertilizers for climate-resilient agriculture.” JACS and, 2023.

Image: ©Anthropocene Magazine

Source: www.anthropocenemagazine.org