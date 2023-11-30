Coal producer West Virginia is converting an entire school system to solar power

Charleston, W.Va. (AP) – An entire county school system in coal-producing West Virginia is being powered by solar power, in what a developer and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s office on Wednesday described as the largest single demonstration of sun-power ever. Renewable electricity in Appalachian public schools.

The agreement between Wayne County Schools and West Virginian solar installer and developer Solar Hauler builds on a historic investment in coal communities made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democratic Sen. Manchin led in shaping as Senate Energy and Natural Resources chair. Had a role. Committee.

Manchin, who announced this month he would not run for reelection in the deep red state, citing an increasingly polarized political system, on Wednesday was quick to tout US President Joe Biden’s landmark 2022 climate, health and tax legislation. Of which special emphasis was given. On creating new clean energy jobs.

“Let’s be clear – this investment in Wayne County is a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act,” he said in a written statement. “This type of investment to create jobs in rural America, make our country more energy secure, and lower the cost of electricity is exactly what the IRA was designed to do.”

Through changes to the tax code, bipartisan legislation included incentives for projects placed in coal communities, including Wayne County; New financing options to increase investment in energy infrastructure; and funding to promote domestic manufacturing of energy technologies.

The solar installation is the latest school-related green energy project to come to the state with the help of a Biden administration-era spending package. Next month, Canada-based electric bus maker GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. — which recently opened a manufacturing facility in West Virginia’s capital — is scheduled to deliver the state’s first electric school buses to four county school districts.

Under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, school districts are eligible for rebates on the purchase of electric buses to replace diesel-powered vehicles.

Wayne County’s project represents the largest power purchase agreement ever signed in West Virginia, and is expected to save the school system $6.5 million over the course of the 25-year agreement, according to the developer. In 2021, the GOP-dominated state legislature passed a law facilitating solar deployment in the historically fossil fuel-dependent state. The law legalized power purchase agreements, which allow entities such as Wayne County Schools to purchase energy generated by solar hauler-owned systems without any upfront capital investment.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the projected financial impact of the project, scheduled to be completed in 2025, is enough to fund the salaries of three additional teachers for the duration of their careers.

“The transition to solar energy goes beyond economics – it is a commitment to nourishing our students and community,” he said in a statement.

The schools are currently operated by American Electric Power, one of the largest electricity generators in the country. By 2022, the company was relying on coal for 41% of its electricity generation, compared to 23% for hydropower, wind, solar and pumped storage. In 2005, the company used 70% coal and 4% renewable energy in its electricity generation.

Solar Hauler founder and CEO Dan Conant said some of his staff have graduated from Wayne County Schools or have children who are now students there. He said the project is an example of the state maintaining its legacy of energy production while moving towards a cleaner model.

“This is the heart of coal country, where our state’s proud history of energy production lies,” he said. “This is literally the community that has helped build our business, so we are truly grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on what solar energy can do for public institutions and education systems in southern West Virginia.”

In total, the 10,000 solar panels are expected to provide 5.33 megawatts of electricity to Wayne County Schools each year. Solar Holler estimates the first schools will be solarized in early 2024 and others will come online on a gradual basis over the next 12 to 18 months.

Source: www.pbs.org