Photograph: Wilpunt/Getty Images

Money may be tight this Christmas, but there’s good news for Champagne lovers, as the very cheap supermarket’s own brands have outperformed iconic French label Veuve Clicquot in a quaff test.

Co-op’s Les Pioneers Champagne received a top score of 85% in a blind taste test conducted by? The £22.75-per-bottle bubbly wowed the panel with its “smoky flavor” and “smooth creaminess”.

Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru Champagne came in second place with a score of 81%, earning Consumer Champion’s prestigious “Best Buy” award. The £21.99 Aldi Fizz showcased “fresh fruit flavors against a savory backbone”, with one judge describing it as a “crowd-pleaser” that won’t bust the budget.

Co-op and Aldi Champagnes were rated more highly than the most expensive Champagnes tasted by the panel. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne, priced at £47 a bottle, received a score of 77%. While the panel said drinkers would not be disappointed by its “classy and crisp flavour”, they concluded that “there are plenty of affordable Champagnes on the market that are just as delicious, if not more so”.

With the champagne toast an annual celebratory tradition in many homes, what? Natalie Hitchins, editor of domestic products and services at the UK, said that given the tough economic picture it was a boon that this year’s “highest-scoring supermarket fizz costs less than half” that of an alternative bottle from one of the big-name Champagne houses. price”.

He added, “Our taste tests have found both fantastic supermarket Champagnes and cheaper alternatives that offer quality and value for money and are far superior to those from a well-known Champagne house.”

Despite not coming out on top, Asda’s Veuve Olivier & Fils Secret de Cave Champagne at £28 was also praised by independent wine experts, who called it a “full-flavoured fizz with rich, expressive aromas of spicy apple, red fruit and citrus Described as.

Another fizz that also got the nod was Waitrose’s Brut Champagne. At £21.99 per bottle it was described by the judges as having a “lovely lemony scent and pleasing biscuit notes”.

If you want to serve bubbles but are looking for something as cheap as Champagne, Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Crémant d’Alsace, £11.50, also scooped a “Best Buy” award. According to the panel, the “subtle complexity” of the drink demonstrated that “paying less does not mean compromising quality”.

The latest official data is painting a gloomy picture, with retail sales falling last month as Britons grapple with higher living costs, with analysts expecting cost-conscious shoppers to buy fewer and cheaper items this Christmas.

Keeping this in view, which one is identical? An exercise studying supermarket own-brand luxury mince pies resulted in the Co-op emerging victorious. The retailer’s unique luxury pie took the top spot thanks to its winning combination of “buttery” pastry and “sweet glossy filling”. At £2.75 for six, or 46p per pie, the panel also noted a generous filling to pastry ratio.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com