CNOOC Limited announces Payara Project in Guyana and begins production

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883 (HKD counter) and 80883 (RMB counter), SSE: 600938) announces that the Payara Project has safely commenced production. Have given.

The Payara Project is located in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana and is in production with 1 FPSO and 41 subsea wellheads. The FPSO is the third production facility in the block after the two units serving Liza Phase I and Liza Phase II. It was manufactured in China and Singapore, and reached Guyana in April 2023. It is moored in water at a depth of approximately 1,930 meters and will be able to store approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil. The Payara project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

Mr Zhou Xinhuai, CEO and President of the company, said, “The delivery of the Payara Project was a milestone for the Stabroek Block partnership and production growth. By 2024, the block’s daily production is expected to reach approximately 620,000 barrels.” daily crude oil consumption, which will drive the company’s high-quality growth.”

CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds a 25% stake in the Stabroek block. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is the operator and holds a 45% stake, and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited holds a 30% stake.

This press release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding possible future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words “expect”, “estimate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “aim”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans” “, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyzes made by the Company to date in light of the Company’s experience and historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes to be appropriate under the circumstances. , However, whether actual results and developments will meet the Company’s current expectations and predictions is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company’s expectations, including macro-political and economic factors, fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, but it Not limited to these. , climate change and environmental policies, company valuations, mergers, acquisitions and disinvestment activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws and regulations.

As a result, all forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot provide assurance that anticipated results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected impact on the Company, its business or operations.

