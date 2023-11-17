HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On this episode of The Next Big Trip, CNN visits Tottori and Shimane, two of Japan’s least populous prefectures. Since the bullet train does not go to these areas, tourists often ignore them. Senior international correspondent Will Ripley travels at a slower pace to explore the breathtaking landscapes and unexpected treasures of these regions. CNN also travels to western Toyama which offers unique retreats amid lakes and mountains and the freshest seafood in Japan.

CNN’s Next Big Trip explores the hidden gems of Japan’s lesser-known destinations

CNN’s first stop is in Shimane, said to be the annual gathering place for the gods. Will Ripley visits Izumo Taisha Grand Shrine, one of the oldest shrines in Japan. People make their pilgrimage to pray for one thing above all – love. Shimane is also the birthplace of saké, and the saké shrine is where the gods are said to gather to enjoy saké. local brewer Toshiyaki Imaoka Visit the temple to pray for a good wine making season. Ripley takes a tour of his brewery to discover the traditional methods used to make sake and taste the liquor. CNN also dives into Kai Tamatsukuri, run by Hoshino Resort, one of the highest ryokans in the area. The alkaline element of the hot springs is believed to remove dirt and cleanse the skin and its waters are also believed to improve conditions such as arthritis.

CNN heads to Tottori to tackle the steep climb up Mount Mitoku, a rock that dangerous climbers are prohibited from climbing alone and must have shoes for safety. guide Toshi Mifune Take the Ripley route to reach Nagaredo Hall, Japan’s most haunted national treasure. Here, mountains are revered and respected places, and the spiritual energy of the climb has inspired pilgrims to tackle this dangerous climb for the past 1,300 years. CNN then explores 10 miles of desert along the coast of Japan, where Ripley goes paragliding over sand dunes reaching heights of 150 feet. However, this view is shrinking – the dunes are now only 12% the size of 100 years ago due to a tree-planting project to prevent damage from sandstorms.

Finally, CNN travels to Toyama to watch a live auction of the bay’s prized red snow crab at the Shinminato Fishermen’s Wharf on Toyama Bay. Chef Ito Came here to sample white shrimp fresh off the boat for their seasonal menu. He invites Ripley to his posh restaurant ‘Il Clima’, located in a 200-year-old Japanese farmhouse that was restored into a luxury hotel and art gallery. Osaka-born and European-trained Chef Ito serves Italian cuisine made with local ingredients. Later, sarai hayashiguchi The local tourist association takes CNN to a viewpoint overlooking the Tonmi Plain. Known as ‘scattered villages’, traditional farmhouses are located next to vast rice fields where farmers have been cultivating rice since the 8th century.

