CNH showcases latest sustainable innovations at AGROMashEXP

Published 23 minutes ago

Presented by CNH Industrial

CNH’s presence and recognition at AGROMashEXPO is a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainable product innovation for the future of farmers everywhere.

CNH Brand New Holland together with its partner AGROTEC Magyarorszhak Kft recently participated in Hungary’s largest agri-trade exhibition, AGROMashEXPO. The event took place from January 24 to 27, 2024, at the Budapest Congress and Exhibition Centre.

The brand showcased its latest innovation which includes Brand new CR11 combine harvester. First unveiled at Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, this time it was presented in its Track Edition featuring the signature yellow colour, updated for a more modern look and feel.

New Holland T7.340 HD with PLM Intelligence Also showcased receiving a special International Product Development Award in the Machining category. The winners were announced in mid-December 2023.

At the New Holland stand, visitors to AGROMashEXPO saw this T8.435 Genesis SmartTrax Tractor with Auto Command TransmissionThe premium tractor of the T8 range which first adopted the most sophisticated Precision Land Management package, represents one of the most advanced models in the New Holland high horsepower tractor portfolio.

CNH’s presence and recognition at AGROMashEXPO is a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainable product innovation for the future of farmers everywhere.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which focuses on innovation, sustainability and productivity, the company provides strategic direction, R&D capabilities and investments that enable the success of its global and regional brands. globally, Case IH And new holland agriculture Delivering 360° agricultural applications from machines to tools and the digital technologies that enhance them; And Case And new holland construction equipment Provide a full range of construction products that make the industry more productive. The company’s regionally focused brands include: stairFor agricultural tractors; RavenLeading the development of digital agriculture, precision technology and autonomous systems; hemisphereA leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; flexi-wireExpertise in tillage and seeding systems; millerManufacturing Application Equipment; Kongskilde, providing ploughing, seeding and haying and feeding equipment; And eurocommatch, producing a wide range of Mini and Midi excavators for construction sector including power solutions.

With a history spanning more than two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a leader in its fields and continues to enthusiastically innovate and pursue customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s more than 40,000 employees are part of a diverse and inclusive workplace focused on empowering customers to thrive and create a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news on CNH Industrial and its brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

More from CNH Industrial

Source: www.csrwire.com