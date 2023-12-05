CNBC Daily Open: The rush for gold and Bitcoin

Bitcoin coins are seen on a stand during the Bitcoin Conference 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida, US on May 19, 2023.

Marco Bello reuters

This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open provides investors with everything they need to know, no matter where they are. like what you see? you can subscribe Here,

set aside stock

Bitcoin briefly rose above $42,000 on Monday, its highest level in more than a year. The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained momentum on hopes of approval for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund and rising bets on a US interest rate cut. Spot gold prices hit $2,100 an ounce, a record high, as investors rushed to dive into the safe-haven asset.

Wall Street gets a reprieve

US stock markets fell on Monday, with investors questioning whether the market climbed too fast after five straight weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of 0.11%. The S&P 500 fell 0.54% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.84% ​​amid a selloff in Big Tech stocks. Asia-Pacific markets fell, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 1.4% and South Korea’s Kospi down 0.7%.

Airlines and DoJ

After Alaska Airlines agreed Sunday to buy rival Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal, many argue that the airline’s executives may now spend several more months convincing regulators that the acquisition should proceed. This comes less than a year after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block JetBlue Airways’ $3.8 billion cash acquisition of budget carrier Spirit Airlines.

Big costs, big layoffs

Spotify said it is laying off 17% of its workforce, or about 1,500 employees, as it aims to reduce costs and adjust to a slowdown in growth. Shares of the music-streaming service jumped more than 7% on Monday. Software provider Twilio also said it would lay off about 5% of its workforce, or about 300 jobs, due to the poor performance of the unit targeted by activist investors.

crime and punishment

Banque Pictet, a major Swiss bank, has admitted conspiring with U.S. taxpayers and others to hide more than $5.6 billion from the Internal Revenue Service, the Justice Department announced Monday. The private banking division of the 218-year-old Pictet Group will pay about $122.9 million in restitution and penalties as part of a deal with prosecutors.

[PRO] Wall Street’s new e-commerce darling

Wall Street analysts are betting big on one Chinese e-commerce giant and it’s not Alibaba. In fact, the firm’s current market capitalization is around $190 billion, while Alibaba’s is $185.8 billion. Here’s the full story.

A lot of attention has been paid to US equity markets over the past five weeks, which is how long Wall Street’s weekly winning streak really is.

Wall Street took a breather on Monday after a strong rally in November, as Big Tech stocks fell sharply.

“Digestion is the word of the day,” said Tom Hanlin, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Asset Management, describing the mood during the session.

But that gave way for investors to turn their attention to new and shiny things.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and arguably most popular cryptocurrency, has had an incredible rally this year, up more than 150% since the beginning of 2023. The digital coin has also surpassed key technical levels, which many analysts consider a sign that the cryptocurrency could rise even further. ,

Safe-haven gold also attracted investors’ attention as its prices hit a new record. There was steady demand for the yellow metal, which investors often buy during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

The rally in such assets has a lot to do with how soon the Federal Reserve can start cutting interest rates. Stock markets rose and Treasury yields fell sharply after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were seen as dovish on Friday. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market is now estimating about a 60% chance of a rate cut from March next year.

More notably, the decline in Treasury yields has led to increased demand for risky plays like Bitcoin, and increased demand for defensive assets like gold.

Source: www.cnbc.com