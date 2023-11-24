CNBC Daily Open: OPEC is singing the blues

This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open provides investors with everything they need to know, no matter where they are. like what you see? you can subscribe Here,

What you need to know today

happy Thanksgiving

US markets were closed on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. European shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index up 0.3%. Oil and gas companies advanced 1.4% despite a sustained slide in oil prices after OPEC delayed its policy-making meeting.

Minute, but important

Airlines expect record travel demand this Thanksgiving. Major airlines are introducing strategies that executives say will lower costs and make operations more efficient, even if the time savings appear negligible on paper. New technology for determining flight gates at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport allowed American Airlines to avoid diverting many of its planes from the east side of the massive airport to the west side, saving an average of two minutes of taxi time per flight. saved. That amounts to a savings of about 11 hours a day, the carrier said.

crypto hack

Two cryptocurrency platforms linked to high-profile digital entrepreneur Justin Sun were hacked, with an estimated $115 million likely stolen so far. The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the targeted projects included the HTX digital currency exchange, formerly known as Huobi, from where hackers made away with about $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Heko Chain, the so-called blockchain bridge, was also attacked, HTX confirmed.

deutschland crisis

Germany’s major banks need to increase their provisions for non-performing loans as corporate bankruptcies and credit risks rise, according to Bundesbank Vice President Claudia Buch. Europe’s largest economy has been dubbed the “Sick Man of Europe” by some economists, after entering technical recession earlier this year, while facing pressure from a further decline in economic activity due to a decline in manufacturing.

Bottom-line

The 23-nation OPEC alliance of oil producers has moved up its next meeting by four days to November 30, meaning it will coincide with the start of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), hosted by OPEC member the United Arab Emirates. Will be done by. in Dubai.

OPEC will hold its meetings online to avoid creating travel problems for its energy ministers.

Bloomberg reported that the delay was due to a rift between Saudi Arabia and some African countries over output quotas to stem falling oil prices – which could still persist if there is a lack of agreement and compliance between cartel members. . No reason was officially given for the delay.

Ahead of the COP28 meeting, the head of the International Energy Agency said oil and gas companies need to invest more in clean energy.

“Industry really needs to commit to helping the world meet its energy needs and climate goals – which means dispelling the illusion that big “Carbon capture in quantity is the solution.” UN climate change conference in Dubai next week.

The technology captures carbon dioxide from industrial operations before emissions enter the atmosphere, and stores it underground. Over-reliance on this technology has been attributed to chronic underinvestment in clean energy by oil and gas companies.

Unless energy companies make reforms, the dream of transitioning to a net-zero carbon emissions global economy by 2050 will remain just a dream.

— CNBC’s Spencer Kimball contributed to this report.

