CNBC Daily Open: Investors realize they are too optimistic

November relief

U.S. stocks had a mixed finish on Thursday, with the only major index falling, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, snapping a four-day winning streak. There was a declining trend in Asia-Pacific markets on Friday. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2%, led by a 10% decline in Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares. Investors were not happy that the Chinese e-commerce giant was shelving plans to list its cloud division.

Grocery store

Amazon will allow auto dealers to sell cars on its site starting next year, launching a partnership with South Korean automaker Hyundai. As part of the deal, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant will come with Hyundai cars starting in 2025. Shares of used car dealers retreated after the announcement. (However, there is no word yet on whether the cars will be eligible for Amazon's same-day delivery.)

China is lagging behind in the EV race

Hyundai is getting a boost in the US market, but it is lagging behind other global car brands in China. According to CNBC analysis, the transition to electric vehicles in China has been so rapid that major automakers are struggling to catch up. Volkswagen is on track for its worst year of sales in China since 2012, while Nissan and Hyundai are facing their worst year in decades.

Kill X

IBM has suspended its advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter. This came after a report found the company's advertisements were placed next to anti-Semitic material. IBM's move comes after He did not provide examples or evidence for his claims.

[PRO] Reservation on Alphabet

Google's parent company Alphabet is one of the Great Seven stocks that have risen this year. But Morgan Stanley equity analyst Brian Novak told CNBC he has some reservations about the stock — especially when compared with Meta and Amazon. The bank cut its target price on Alphabet by about 3%, although it still remains overweight on the stock.

There is further evidence that inflation pressures are easing: Weekly unemployment claims rose more than expected last week; Import prices for the month fell 0.8% versus the expected 0.3%; US oil prices fell 5%. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon even believes that prices on some grocery items “could drop lower in the coming weeks and months.”

Despite this, stocks had a disappointing day, with mild moves in either direction without much confidence. The S&P 500 rose 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.07%. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.13%, snapping four straight sessions of gains.

Investors may be finding that they were somewhat optimistic about the likelihood of rapid rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and that inflation will fall below 2% without the economy going into recession.

BTIG analyst Jonathan Krinsky believes a recession could be coming. Signs of a hard landing include “ Slow macro data, company-specific commentary, and continued weakness of the average stock,” he wrote. Krinsky also warned that stock rallies happen before recessions appear.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester told CNBC she was not entirely convinced by this week’s economic data. “We need to see further evidence that the time is right for inflation to return to 2%.”

To that end, Meister doesn’t see a rate cut on the horizon. On the contrary, he is open to increasing rates. He said, “My feeling is that this is not really about cutting rates. This is really about how long we will remain in a restrictive stance and given what is happening in the economy “Maybe we need to go to a higher level.”

In short, none of these scenarios are pretty. This doesn’t mean that soft landings are completely out of the picture. In a speech in San Francisco, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said, “a soft landing is possible.” But, like everything in the markets, “it’s not guaranteed.” Perhaps investors shouldn’t be so confident about an imminent rate cut either.

