CNBC Daily Open: Can stocks break out of their three-month hiatus?

The Wall Street Bronze Bull looks across an empty Broadway in Lower Manhattan, New York, early August 28, 2011, as Hurricane Irene strikes the city and Tri-State area with rain and high winds. 370,000 people were told to evacuate flood-prone areas including Wall Street and Coney Island and New York City resembled a ghost town after mass transit was shut down. AFP Photo/Stan Honda (Photo credit should read Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images)

Stan Honda | AFP | getty images

This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open provides investors with everything they need to know, no matter where they are. like what you see? you can subscribe Here,

scary october

Major US indexes rose on Tuesday, but remained in the red at the end of October – giving them three straight months of decline. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly up on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei rising about 2.2% a day after the Bank of Japan eased its yield curve control policy. South Korea’s Kospi rose nearly 1% as the country’s October exports rose 5.1% year on year, its first increase in 13 months.

See Janet with Jerome

There is almost zero chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at the conclusion of its meeting later today. But comments from Chairman Jerome Powell could still have the power to move the market. And market watchers will want to pay close attention to the US Treasury Department’s announcement of the size and tenure mix of its upcoming Treasury auction.

China’s high level meetings

China concluded a high-level financial meeting on Tuesday, where the country signaled support for property developers and resolving local government debt problems. The long-term policy outline is prepared in the financial conference held twice a decade. Separately, US President Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the US, the White House announced.

next year will be better

AMD reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. But the chipmaker’s fourth-quarter sales were estimated at $6.1 billion, short of analysts’ estimate of $6.37 billion. Nonetheless, AMD thinks 2024 will prove to be a better year for its artificial intelligence chip business – the firm is one of the few chipmakers capable of producing the high-end chips on which generative AI depends.

[PRO] 117 year old AI company

is an old technology company that was founded in 1906, and which has become a household name. But according to one investor, traders should “rethink” their preconceptions about it. The 117-year-old company “is becoming an AI company. They’re becoming a cloud company,” he said.

The last day of October was good for the markets, but for the rest of the month it was more a trick than a gift.

Major indices managed to end the day in the green. The S&P 500 rose 0.65% – pulling it out of correction territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.38% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.48% higher.

But that last week couldn’t help Sprint shares overcome a disappointing October, which was hit by the 10-year Treasury yield breaking the 5% level for the first time in 16 years. On a monthly basis, the S&P fell 2.2%, the Dow fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq fell 2.8%. All three indexes declined for three consecutive months – a first for the S&P and Dow since March 2020.

In fact, this is the ninth time since 1928 that the S&P has fallen consecutively from August to October. According to Bespoke Investment Group, But history offers a silver lining: The group said that the last two times the S&P fell during those months, it rose 3.42% and 5.99% the following November.

Stocks could get another boost from the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday. “If the Fed comes out and says they’re probably done for this year, signals they’re feeling more accommodative, then that could be one thing,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. Which really helps.”

And the stock definitely needs the help. Even the Magnificent Seven stocks, which led most — if not all — of the gains in the S&P this year are struggling in October. Most importantly, Tesla is down 20.5% this month, while Nvidia is down more than 7% and Alphabet is down 5.8%. Only Microsoft and Amazon advanced this month.

But nothing lasts forever: even a cold November rain can wash away the bitter taste of the last three months.

Source: www.cnbc.com