Hawkish Powell

In a speech that drew widely hawkish voices, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is “not confident” that monetary policy is “restrictive enough to get inflation down to 2 percent.” Still, Powell acknowledged there is a “risk of over-tightening” and said “monetary policy is generally working as we think it should work.”

the line is broken

All major US indexes fell on Thursday, meaning the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped their winning streaks. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index traded up 0.84%, boosted by strong corporate earnings in the region. AstraZeneca shares rose 2.73% after the pharmaceutical giant raised its earnings estimates and Belgian distributor Azelis Group jumped 14.57% as its margins improved.

Tesla is just an auto company

Tesla shares fell 5.46% after HSBC Global gave the electric vehicle maker a “reduce” rating and a price target of $146 — a decline of nearly 30% from Tesla’s close at $209.98. Tesla has long been trying to justify its share prices by portraying itself as a technology company. But HSBC analysts rejected that statement, calling it a “very expensive auto company.”

soft earnings

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, its flagship technology investment arm, recorded an investment profit of 21.3 billion yen ($141 million) in the second quarter of its fiscal year, thanks to gains from the sale of Arm shares to a SoftBank subsidiary. This is the fund’s second consecutive quarterly gain. But SoftBank still reported a quarterly loss of 931.1 billion yen – or about $6.2 billion – upon WeWork’s collapse.

[PRO] above neutral

The Federal Reserve estimates the US neutral interest rate – the so-called rate at which rates neither stimulate nor inhibit the economy – to be 2.5%. But Goldman Sachs believes the Fed will need to keep long-term rates higher than this.

In a sign that markets still view interest rates as their main driver, some comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed US Treasury yields higher and stocks fell.

“The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to pursuing a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to keep inflation below 2 percent over time; we do not believe we have achieved that,” Powell said in a prepared speech. Such a stance has been achieved.” Jacques Pollock Annual Research Conference.

Commenting on Powell’s speech, Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, said, “Chairman Powell has issued a warning to investors who may have gotten too excited by the prospect of a rate cut next year.”

It was not just Powell who expressed doubts about a rate cut in the near term. In fact, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she expected rates to rise — but she supported the central bank’s decision to keep them unchanged earlier this month.

“There is an unusually high level of uncertainty regarding the economy and my own economic outlook, especially given recent data surprises, data revisions, and ongoing geopolitical risks,” said Bowman, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee. “

US Treasury yields rose following those comments and a Treasury auction earlier in the day that did not attract much interest. The 10-year yield rose more than 12 basis points to 4.634%.

Under pressure from rising yields, stocks fell, dashing investors’ historic bullish expectations. The S&P 500 slipped 0.81%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.94%. (If the S&P had risen yesterday, its winning streak would have lasted nine days, its longest since November 2004.)

Despite the continuation of rising yields in recent months that has jolted the market, Michael Aron of State Street Global Advisors thinks stocks could end the year higher.

“I think we’re poised for a positive conclusion to a positive year,” the chief investment strategist said. But he acknowledged that there is no fear of rate avoidance.

“But I think the fluctuations in interest rates will ultimately determine where we go from here.”

