CMS finalizes 2024 Medicare hospital, doctor payment, 340B fix and price transparency requirements

Regulators on Thursday finalized a series of rules with wide-ranging implications for U.S. providers, including Medicare reimbursement rates for hospital outpatient sites and doctor’s offices and a controversial fix for underpayments in the drug discount program.

CMS increased Medicare payments for hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgery centers by 3.1% through 2024.

However, physicians will see their Medicare reimbursements drop by 3.4%.

Both hospitals and doctors called the final rates inadequate, with doctors calling on Congress to soften the cuts as legislators have done in the past.

Hospitals were also concerned about CMS’s solution to paying for years of underpayment in the 340B drug rebate program — and the new hurdles providers face to comply with price transparency requirements.

Here are the biggest changes to Medicare rules coming to providers in 2024.

Hospitals’ ‘inadequate’ 2024 pay bump

Regulators have finalized a 3.1% rate increase next year for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the Outpatient Prospective Payment System, or OPPS. This is higher than the 2.8% increase proposed in April.

This rate is based on a higher market basket update of 3.3% offset by a productivity adjustment shortfall of 0.2%.

Analysts said the rate — which is about a 4.6% increase for for-profit hospitals and a 3.2% increase for nonprofit hospitals, according to a JPMorgan analysis — is a positive for hospital operators.

The hospitals were still not happy. The American Hospital Association, the largest hospital lobby in the US, called the increase “inadequate” in a statement given the “continued financial constraints the sector faces”.

Hospitals have pointed to poor macroeconomic conditions such as labor shortages and inflation in calling for more government aid. Many operators have reported rising costs this year despite rising revenues.

According to CMS, the OPPS payment updates affect approximately 3,500 hospitals and 6,000 ambulatory surgery centers.

CMS gives green signal to 340B fix

Regulators finalized their settlement in OPPS to make hospitals whole for illegal payment deductions in the 340B drug rebate program that run from 2018 to 2022.

CMS will pay each hospital a lump sum in Section 340B, totaling $9 billion.

However, there is a problem for hospitals. Regulators say the solution must be budget neutral, so they finalized a controversial plan proposed in July to claw back about $7.8 billion from hospitals over the next 16 years.

The chief executive of the Federation of American Hospitals called the rule “extremely disappointing” in a statement, arguing that CMS is not allowed by statute to withhold funds.

FAH CEO Chip Kahn said, “Congress was clear in creating the law…the annual fixed payment rate is final.” “The law does not allow Medicare to go backwards.”

CMS plans to reduce non-drug item and service payments to hospitals in the future by reducing the OPPS conversion factor to -0.5% starting in 2026 – a year later than originally proposed. CMS said this reduces the financial impact of the offset on affected hospitals.

Regulators said the affected 340B hospitals would not be allowed to bill beneficiaries for coinsurance on treatment payments, because CMS is covering those costs.

“HHS made a serious mistake by deciding to hold back billions of dollars,” AHA ​​CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. “AHA will continue to review this rule and consider all available options moving forward.”

The 340B program requires drugmarkers to provide discounts on outpatient drugs to providers serving low-income communities. In 2018, the Trump administration cut Medicare payments for drugs in the program, leading to a legal challenge from hospitals. The Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that CMS did not have the authority to reduce reimbursements, leaving the government in trouble for paying affected hospitals.

According to CMS, about 1,700 hospitals will receive the funds by January 1.

price transparency

The federal price transparency rule requires hospitals to post the prices of certain purchasable services online in a machine-readable file beginning in 2021.

However, compliance with the rule has been poor. Although most hospitals have some required files posted, research has found that most are incomplete or unclear.

Now, CMS is moving toward standardizing the way data is posted.

Under the new conditions in OPPS, hospitals must display standard charge information that is consistent with the CMS template, data specifications, and data dictionary.

Hospitals must also provide clear links to that information and certify its accuracy.

Regulators also added new conditions regarding enforcement. Specifically, CMS said it may publicize bad elements on its website, including compliance evaluations and actions taken against specific hospitals.

According to CMS, these policies will go into effect Jan. 1, but hospital compliance will be phased in over time.

PFS payments: ‘Such a slim case’

CMS on Thursday released its physician fee schedule for 2024, detailing how Medicare pays non-hospital physicians.

Regulators arrived at a PFS conversion factor of $32.74 for 2024, which represents a 3.4% reduction from the 2023 conversion factor. Regulators said doctors should see an average 1.25% reduction in their Medicare payments.

According to the regulatory impact table in the rule, endocrinology and family medicine would see the largest benefit in payments (3%). The adjustment will reduce payments the most for interventional radiology (-4%) and nuclear medicine, physical therapy, radiology and vascular surgery (-3%).

“Although the PFS cut is counterproductive, it is in line with expectations, as the final rule closely mimics the proposal,” Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut wrote in a note on the rule.

Physician trade groups including the American Medical Association, the Medical Group Management Association and the Physicians Group of America said the cuts would put further pressure on doctors as rising inflation and expenses have prompted many physicians to leave the field.

“This is a recipe for financial instability. Patients and physicians will wonder why they are being served such a thin porridge,” AMA President Jesse Ehrenfeld said in a statement.

Tanquilut said Congress could take steps to reduce or eliminate the proposed cuts, as they have done in past years.

For example, after provider lobbying, the omnibus package reduced the 4.5% cut for physicians to 2% at the end of the year in 2022.

a controversial payment code

The final PFS also includes a payment code intended to account for resource costs associated with E/M visits for evaluation and management, or primary care. The code, which is essentially an additional payment for outpatient and office visits, has been a source of disagreement among doctor groups, because it would benefit primary care physicians at the expense of specialists.

Anesthesiologists, critical care and pain medicine physicians face a 3.27% cut in Medicare payments under the rule, mostly due to the new code, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

“An important, immediate solution that Congress can take is to block the new G2211 payment code,” ASA President Ronald Harter said in a statement. Arguing that this would create “instability and imbalance in the payments system”.

The code was originally proposed in 2021, but Congress suspended its use. Regulators said Thursday they changed the policy in light of concerns about how it could redistribute payments, including reducing E/M visits, to which it could be linked.

PFS also allows Medicare to pay clinical practitioners to train caregivers to help patients with certain diseases, such as dementia. For the first time, Medicare will also pay for services involving community health workers, which CMS said will help underserved populations.

Additionally, marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors will be able to enroll in Medicare and bill for their services for the first time starting in 2024.

