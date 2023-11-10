CME overtakes Binance in Bitcoin futures: A new era for institutional crypto investing?

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) recently won the title of the largest Bitcoin futures exchange by open interest. overtaking The famous crypto exchange, Binance.

Data from Coinglass shows that CME’s open positions reached approximately $4.04 billion in 108,900 Bitcoin contracts, accounting for 24.22% of the entire Bitcoin futures market.

Open interest in the context of futures trading refers to the total number of outstanding derivative contracts such as futures that have not yet been settled. This metric is important because it indicates the market’s liquidity level and trading activity.

For BTC futures, this represents the total value of all positions yet to be closed, providing insight into market sentiment and investor behavior. CME’s rise to the top spot marks a notable shift in market dynamics, indicating a growing preference among institutional investors for regulated derivatives products.

Institutional Interest for BTC and Implications for SEC Spot ETF Approval

Binance, once the leader in BTC futures open interest, now trails CME with $3.90 billion in open interest, comprising 23.37% of the total market. This change underscores an important trend: Institutional investors are increasingly preferring Bitcoin as an investment vehicle, as evidenced by institutions like MicroStrategy.

This enterprise software company, known for its substantial Bitcoin holdings, recently acquired an additional 5.3 BTC for $155 million. With Bitcoin’s current trading price above $37,000, MicroStrategy’s investment is worth approximately $1.1 billion in paper profits, underscoring the asset’s appeal to corporate investors.

In October, @MicroStrategy Acquired additional 155 BTC for $5.3 million and now holds 158,400 BTC. Please join us at 5pm ET as we discuss our Q3 2023 financial results and answer questions about the outlook #business Intelligence And #Bitcoin, $mstr -Michael Saylor✓️ (@saylor) 1 November 2023

CME overtaking Binance in Bitcoin futures open interest has attracted the attention of market participants and raised significant questions among regulatory observers.

Notably, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF Research analyst James Seifert, echoes the sentiments of Will Clementehave speculated on whether CME’s rising Bitcoin futures open interest could address U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerns about market depth and potential manipulation in Bitcoin markets.

OK, that’s interesting… is this now a ‘market of significant size’? Haha – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 9 November 2023

This shift in market leadership from a crypto exchange like Binance to a traditional and regulated derivatives market like CME may indicate a maturing BTC market. Such a development could impact the SEC’s stance on approving a spot bitcoin ETF.

bitcoin latest price action

While CME is overtaking Binance with respect to Bitcoin’s open interest, the crypto asset has recently reclaimed its $37,000 area in the past hours after falling slightly below that price mark following a quick spike on Thursday .

Specifically, at the time of writing BTC is currently trading at $37,350, up 2.1% over the past 24 hours and nearly 10% over the past 7 days.

