Crypto derivatives trading activity has been on the rise on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in recent days as hype for Bitcoin ETFs grows.

There is growing optimism that the SEC will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF in January. This has led to an increase in Bitcoin futures trading on platforms like CME Group. However, according to a Dec. 1 Bloomberg report, some traders are also using futures to bet against ETF approval.

Bitcoin futures trading surge

Open interest on CME reached an all-time high last week, the report said. OI is a measure of the total number of contracts that have not yet been settled.

According to Deribit, as of November 29, BTC futures OI was $481 million, but it increased to $616 million on November 24.

According to Giovanni Viccioso, global head of cryptocurrency products at CME, many traders are shorting BTC and buying futures due to the uncertainty over approval.

“I think it’s uncertain what’s going to happen, market participants need to have appropriate tools to hedge that risk.”

Futures contracts like the ProShares BITO Fund allow speculators to bet on the future price of an asset, whether it will be higher or lower than current prices. These do not involve directly buying or selling assets.

Bitcoin futures trading volume on CME increased nearly 13% in November from October, when it was 35% higher than in September.

Visioso said the increase in volume and OI is a “clear sign that institutions are leading the way in this area.”

However, the SEC has rejected every single application for a spot Bitcoin ETF so far. The spot product will require issuers to physically buy and hold the asset, while futures ETFs, which are cleared, are traded on contracts on the CME.

Additionally, traders particularly like CME’s offerings because its Bitcoin contracts expire on a particular date. They can use them to hedge for or against approval deadlines or other price-driving factors like the Bitcoin halving.

Early January approval predicted

Still, ETF analysts and experts are increasingly confident in the odds of approval.

On December 1, Bloomberg EFT analyst James Seifert predicted that the window for potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval would be between January 5 and 10, 2024.

window is ok for potential location #bitcoin It looks like ETF approval will take place between January 5 and January 10, 2024. i talked to him @thomasg_grizzle , @ScottW_Grizzle This morning and completed this call. pic.twitter.com/y9JYdEpjNH – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 30 November 2023

Earlier this week, analysts raised the chances of approval to 90%, predicting that the SEC would greenlight them all at the same time.

