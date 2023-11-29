CMA right to investigate supermarket’s two-tier pricing strategy

Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

One of the occasional oddities of modern supermarket shopping is being asked by a fellow customer – not the checkout assistant – whether he has a Clubcard, Nectar card or anything else. The cardless shopper naturally wants the lower prices that usually come with tapping the corresponding piece of plastic. Since the shopper armed with the card can earn some loyalty points for free, mutually beneficial arrangements are easily agreed upon. But this process seems foolproof. Why are supermarkets creating these problems?

Of course, welcome to the age of retail-data collection. The penalty for not having a loyalty card that records your shopping habits can be a meaningfully higher price tag. Loyalty schemes aren’t new, but the prices are pretty steep. Tesco has more than 8,000 products that are cheaper for its Clubcard holders and Sainsbury’s has around 6,000 items in its Nectar scheme.

is it fair? The Competition and Markets Authority will face the usual accusations of meddling in minor matters, but its review of loyalty card price cuts is welcome. It is not only the data refuseniks, the lazy and the disorganized who are at risk of losing out under a two-tier pricing system. To join Tesco’s Clubcard scheme you must be 18 years of age and a UK resident. If the biggest player in food retail thinks children and foreign visitors are fair game for plunder, it has happened without public debate.

Another issue raised by whom? This is whether the “discount” offered to cardholders is genuine, or merely a clever cut and short-term charge to charge a higher price. Good question. This wouldn’t be the first example of retailers trying to confuse customers with complexity.

The defensive case is that personalized marketing and supplier-sponsored advertising, which enables data collection, are standard things these days. Amazon’s algorithms are constantly issuing “recommended for you” emails, and the big supermarkets are just taking things a step further. The food retailing market is competitive, as the CMA concluded in its last investigation (the latest concerns over baby formula and other products relate to manufacturers), so any gains for retailers may ultimately be recycled into prices. Since a large number of buyers have at least one of these cards, where is the problem?

Well, this is still a degree of two-tier pricing system. Older-style plans are based entirely on redeemable points, which are, in reality, small percentage savings that accumulate over time. At Tesco yesterday a pack of the same Pampers nappies – an essential item for some people – was selling for £6 for cardholders and £10 for non-cardholders. Fruits and vegetables are increasingly being included in these schemes, which, incidentally, will pose a challenge to the National Statistics Office in measuring the actual level of inflation.

CMA – who knows? – Ultimately it can be concluded that innovation in marketing is part of the competitive market; That rewarded loyalty is legitimate; And that consumers are not stupid and know how to play the game, even when (as mentioned above) they don’t have the card. But an investigation is underway: the two-tier pricing is stealthy and clearly doesn’t benefit everyone.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com