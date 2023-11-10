CMA CGM’s profits decline as container shipping market normalizes

French shipping company CMA CGM saw a significant decline in profit during the third quarter of 2023, as the container shipping market continued to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite similar volumes to last year, the company’s net income fell to $388 million in the third quarter of 2023, down from $7 billion in the third quarter of 2022 — after a two-year pandemic-fueled boom in container shipping. The industry’s sudden infusion of $180 million in new capacity was highlighted. Water reduces freight rates.

The overall container shipping industry reached peak profit in the second quarter of 2022 after seven consecutive quarters of earnings growth as strong consumer demand combined with widespread port congestion pushed freight rates to records.

“The industry continued to normalize in the third quarter, with a return to pre-pandemic market conditions. However, our performance remained very solid, confirming the relevance of our growth strategy in terminals and logistics. As a result we have become more flexible as we enter this new cycle,” said Rodolphe Saade, President and CEO of CMA CGM Group.

Saade acknowledged that the global economic downturn is expected to continue to impact the industry, but he highlighted the company’s commitment to focus on decarbonization and digitalization of the supply chain to control operating costs and meet customer needs. Poured.

In Q3 2023, CMA CGM reported revenues of $11.4 billion with a shift in contribution from maritime shipping and logistics. EBITDA declined 78.2% to $2.0 billion, with EBITDA margin declining 28.5 points to 17.5%. As of September 30, 2023, the company had net debt of $0.1 billion.

Despite a 51.8% decline in revenues from shipping operations, volumes increased by 0.9% compared to the same period last year, reaching 5.7 million TEU. North-South and short ocean lines saw volume increases, while East-West lines experienced normalization due to inventory reduction and moderate domestic consumption, the company said.

Logistics operating revenues reached $3.7 billion in Q3, with EBITDA down 3.0% compared to last year. CMA CGM said the stability of the logistics business was attributed to strong service offerings and flexibility, while revenues from other activities such as port terminals and air cargo increased but remained subdued due to normalized volumes, congestion and weak demand in the air freight market. Due to decrease in EBITDA.

CMA CGM is continuing to invest in the energy transition for its operating assets and shipping and logistics. In August 2023, the company completed the acquisition of GCT Bayonne and New York container terminals, which have been renamed Port Liberty Bayonne and Port Liberty New York. CMA CGM is also actively diversifying the energy mix of its ships as it aims to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. The company has already invested more than $17 billion in a fleet of approximately 120 LNG- and methanol-powered vessels, which are scheduled to be delivered. 2027.

Looking ahead, CMA CGM expects a return to pre-COVID conditions in transportation and logistics markets, but global economic activity is projected to remain below historical averages in 2023. There is no anticipated recovery in 2024, and the introduction of new capacity could offset the expected boom in world trade and impact freight rates.

However, CMA CGM says it plans to address the challenges by maintaining operating cost discipline, pursuing decarbonization, integrating strategic investments and monitoring the geopolitical environment.

Source: gcaptain.com