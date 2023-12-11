CM Energy led consortium wins US$163.8 million order for oil rig moderation and O&M services in Mexico

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On December 11, 2023, TSC Manufacturing & Supply LLC (“TSC”), based in Houston, Texas, a wholly owned subsidiary of CM Energy Tech Limited, received the first order Happened. Land rig modernization contract from Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) in the amount of US$13,211,970. This is the first in a series of orders under the bid won earlier by TSC. In July 2023, TSC successfully won the bid from PEMEX for two major projects with a total amount of US$163.8 million and has signed three framework agreements for equipment supply and services. The contracts will be valid for 30 months. The issuance of this first order marks the formal execution of the contract.

To meet customer needs to upgrade and modernize their aging rig fleet for drilling deep and ultra-deep wells, the TSC-led consortium, consisting of TSC, Andrews Technologies Inc. (ATI), and Andrews Technologies de Mexico S.A. D CV (ATM), participated. Tenders issued by PEMEX. With over 20 years of experience and excellent track record in manufacturing and servicing mission critical high-end equipment in the energy industry, as well as reliable partners in the supply chain, TSC’s consortium stood out as the winner among several renowned international bidders. Came. The consortium was awarded three contracts, including equipment supply contracts, maintenance service contracts for the rehabilitation, modernization and automation upgrades of seven land drilling rigs, as well as operations and maintenance service contracts for several top drives and catwalks. The total amount of the contract for equipment supply and maintenance service is approximately US$98.1 million, which will be executed in batches with completion expected in late 2025. The total amount of the operation and maintenance contract is US$65.7 million, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. This is the first opportunity for TSC’s state-of-the-art control and drive systems and drilling cabins to enter the Mexican market.

Previously, the consortium has completed the modernization and upgrade of four similar legacy rigs for PEMEX, including a 7,000 meter rig that reportedly achieved a total depth of 7,921 meters and initial oil production of 16,000 bbl/d. Had dug a well with. The performance and quality of the rigs has been well appreciated by the customer. “We appreciate the business and confidence of PEMEX in awarding these three major contracts to the consortium and I am confident that we will deliver state-of-the-art products to meet the quality and other terms and conditions specified in the contracts”, CEO of CM Energy Mr. Zhan Huafeng said.

In fact, TSC has been operating in Mexico for over 11 years with local offices and service workshops located in Ciudad del Carmen and Villahermosa. Our business in Mexico includes engineering and maintenance services, equipment shop repair and certification, rental of offshore rigs and other vessels as well as equipment and expendable supplies. Our customers include Pemex and almost all the major onshore and offshore drillers in the country. “With local presence and timely support by the Houston head office, TSC is committed to the market and will continuously support Pemex and other customers in Mexico with our technology, cutting-edge products and timely services” commented Morgan Zhang, President of CM Energy’s International Business.

It is reported that Mexico has currently become the largest trading partner of the United States. With local presence in Mexico and our track record and reputation earned over the years, we expect Mexico and other Latin America countries to drive CM Energy’s business growth not only in our legacy business, but also in the renewable energy sector .

About CM Energy

CM Energy Tech has been serving the energy industry for nearly 30 years and is one of the world’s leading companies in the design, manufacturing and supply of high-end and mission critical equipment, technology, services and solutions for the global energy industry. CM Energy’s green technologies include key equipment in offshore wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) and offshore wind service vessels (SOVs). CM Energy’s hydrogen technologies include its innovative hydrogen electrolyzers and equipment for hydrogen refill stations. CM Energy is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code “HK.206”. CM Energy’s largest shareholder is China Merchants Industry Group.

About Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)

Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) was founded in 1938 and is one of the largest and most influential companies in Latin America. The company’s operations span the value chain of the oil and gas industry, from exploration and production (upstream) to industry transformation, logistics and marketing (downstream), with operations throughout Mexico. PEMEX is one of the few fully integrated oil companies in the world and is an integral part of Mexico’s economic and social development, with a wide range of operations and numerous exploration and production projects conducted each year.

