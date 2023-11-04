Cluster seed fund for startups in Mysuru, other Tier 2 cities to boost entrepreneurship

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission CEO Sanjeev Gupta was speaking at a conference on education and skills in Mysuru on Saturday. , Photo Courtesy: MA Sriram

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission CEO Sanjeev Gupta said here on Saturday that tier-two cities are emerging as economic drivers and the startup ecosystem is well poised to flourish in the coming days.

He was speaking at the EduSkill Conference 2023 organized by ANZ-India Business Chamber and ExcelSoft on the theme “Education, Skill Development and EduTech: The Evolving New Triangle of Opportunities”.

Mr Gupta said that during the last 20 months, around 40 companies have been brought into three clusters comprising Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi-Hubli and Dharwad through the KDEM initiative and the aim was to increase the number.

He said that while startups are growing in Tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad etc., the economies of Tier 2 and emerging cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubli-Dharwad are growing and the government wants to facilitate the creation as an enabler. Is. Building a mature startup ecosystem even in Tier 2 cities.

He said that the state is coming up with the concept of democratization of entrepreneurship under which anyone can aspire to become an entrepreneur and the government will act as the facilitator for which Mysore, Mangaluru, Belagavi will be given Rs 25 crore each. A cluster seed fund of Rs. has been dedicated. , and Hubli-Dharwad cluster.

In this context, he said that Mysore already has companies in sectors like edutech, healthcare, aerospace, defence, robotics and IoT etc. and in future, Mysore University also has an important role in promoting the ecosystem.

Vice Chancellor of Mysore University, Prof. NK Loknath talked about the skills required in the workplace and the need for upskilling, cross-skilling and specialized knowledge skills. He said the student community would be better off picking one or two skill sets and breaking them down into manageable goals rather than aspiring to master them all.

The Vice Chancellor said that the government is also laying emphasis on skill development by launching various schemes and the main objective is to empower the youth of the country with adequate skill sets which will make them employable in the respective sectors and improve productivity. He said the India Skill Development Report 2023 shows that the overall employability among the youth has improved from 46.2 percent to 50.3 percent this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, KS Sudheer, Head of KDEM Mysore Cluster, said that there are a lot of edutech companies in Mysore and KDEM has signed an MoU with UNESCO-MGIEP to make Mysore a metaverse hub for creating digitally immersive content. Have done. Make learning easy. “But there are a lot of building blocks that need to be in place for that to happen, and they are taking shape now,” he said.

On the startup ecosystem in Mysuru, Mr. Sudhir said that there were more than 130 startups in Mysuru, out of which 30 were really serious and had the potential to grow. He said that like before, lack of capital is not an issue as cluster seed funds are available.

