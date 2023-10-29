Cluster of 32 Raspberry Pis Powers Coding Class

raspberry Pi.

Each teacher has a special touch that makes their classroom unique and Mike Reed’s Digital Learning Classroom Kimbolton School A shining example of his expertise. Reed not only uses our favorite SBC raspberry Pi To teach kids the basics of programming, they’ve linked them together into an amazing cluster that students can monitor and track when they access them remotely.

Reed recently talked to Raspberry Pi blog Posted and explained that the Raspberry Pi was basically scattered across the room. This led to the development of a cluster that would reduce clutter by isolating all hardware in one location. The version we’re showing here is the third iteration of Reed.

Each student in Reed’s class sits at a desk with a computer. These are connected to the same network as the Raspberry Pi cluster. Each student is responsible to remote into their respective PI using their IP address. According to Reed, this gives him a chance to spend more time addressing programming lessons rather than wasting time assisting with hardware.

Ten years after creating the first cluster, Reed has launched the third official version. There are a total of 32 boards in this new cluster. Each unit is a Raspberry Pi 4B with an OLED display panel that is programmed to output its current IP address and whether anyone is connected to it using VNC.

Reed shares what he covers in class for his programming students. Almost every student starts with “Hello World” and works their way up to using functions, logic, and more. Once students are able to handle graphic interfaces, they move on to programming more complex games like classic Pong.

If you want to take a closer look raspberry pi project You can watch its demo video here youtube And read more about Reed’s work with the Raspberry Pi on the official blog.

